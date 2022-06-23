Irish girl, 7, 'dies days after being pulled from hotel pool in Majorca'

The incident happened at the HYB Eurocalas Hotel (left) in the resort of Calas de Mallorca (right). Picture: Google Maps/Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

A seven-year-old Irish girl has died days after being pulled from a hotel swimming pool in Majorca, according to local media.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The incident happened on Monday at the four-star HYB Eurocalas Hotel in the resort of Calas de Mallorca.

Authorities said the youngster went into cardiac arrest and lifeguards performed CPR on her before she was rushed to the Son Espases hospital.

She died in the intensive care unit on Wednesday.

A routine police investigation at the hotel is underway, according to the Irish Mirror.

Read more: Brit sentenced to death for fighting in Ukraine will be executed, family say

Read more: Couple who kept orphaned 'slaves' in house dubbed 'gate to hell' jailed for 25 years

The hotel is in the Calas de Mallorca resort. Picture: Alamy

A spokeswoman for a regional government-run emergency coordination centre had said on Tuesday: "We took a call around 3.40pm on Monday.

"Lifeguards performed CPR on her after pulling her out of the water because she had gone into cardiac arrest.

"Paramedics continued to try to revive her after reaching the scene and got her breathing again in the back of the ambulance.

Read more: Polio virus detected in London after routine test at sewage works

Read more: Rochdale grooming gang member says he shouldn’t be deported 'as son needs role model'

"She was taken to Son Espases Hospital."

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was "aware of the case" and "providing all possible consular assistance".