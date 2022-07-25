Breaking News

Goodfellas star Paul Sorvino dies aged 83

25 July 2022, 19:57

Goodfellas film star Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83
Goodfellas film star Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83.

By Emma Soteriou

Goodfellas film star Paul Sorvino has died at the age of 83.

The actor, who also featured in the TV series Law & Order, died this morning with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side.

He was best known for his role as Paul Cicero in the crime film directed by Martin Scorsese, starring alongside Ray Liotta, Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci.

Sorvino died on Monday from "natural causes" with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side, having dealt with health issues over the past few years.

A statement released by Sorvino's publicist Roger Neal on behalf of his wife said: "Our hearts are broken, there will never be another Paul Sorvino, he was the love of my life, and one of the greatest performers to ever grace the screen and stage."

Paul Sorvino, who also featured in the TV series Law & Order, died this morning with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side (pictured together)
Paul Sorvino, who also featured in the TV series Law & Order, died this morning with his wife Dee Dee Sorvino by his side (pictured together). Picture: Alamy
Paul Sorvino appears in Goodfellas
Paul Sorvino appears in Goodfellas. Picture: Alamy
Paul Sorvino appears in Money Talks alongside Chris Tucker
Paul Sorvino appears in Money Talks alongside Chris Tucker. Picture: Alamy

Paul Sorvino's daughter Mira has described him as the "most wonderful father" in a tribute following the announcement of his death at age 83.

The US actress wrote on Twitter: "My father the great Paul Sorvino has passed.

"My heart is rent asunder, a life of love and joy and wisdom with him is over.

"He was the most wonderful father.

"I love him so much.

"I'm sending you love in the stars dad as you ascend."

Paul Sorvino appears in TV series Law & Order
Paul Sorvino appears in TV series Law & Order. Picture: Alamy
Paul Sorvino in Godfather of Harlem
Paul Sorvino in Godfather of Harlem. Picture: Alamy

Born in Brooklyn, New York, on April 13 1939, Sorvino started off as an advertising copywriter in an ad agency but attended the American Musical and Dramatic Academy and decided to go into theatre.

Sorvino made his Broadway debut in the 1964 musical Bajour and six years later appeared in his first film, Carl Reiner's Where's Poppa?

In 1971, Sorvino played a supporting role in the drama film The Panic In Needle Park starring Al Pacino.

He also received a Tony nomination for his performance in Jason Miller's 1972 Broadway play That Championship Season, later reprising the role in the feature film version.

Paul Sorvino poses in baseball kit with Marla Maples in 1992
Paul Sorvino poses in baseball kit with Marla Maples in 1992. Picture: Alamy
Paul Sorvino features alongside Bruce Willis and Brynn Thayer in ABC series Moonlighting
Paul Sorvino features alongside Bruce Willis and Brynn Thayer in ABC series Moonlighting. Picture: Alamy

Sorvino also had a standout supporting role in the Academy Award-winning film A Touch Of Class.

However, he was best known for starring as Paul Cicero, aka Big Pauly, in Martin Scorsese's film Goodfellas.

He also featured in a string of films including Nixon, Dick Tracy, The Rocketeer, For The Love Of Money, Reds and Oh, God!

Sorvino married his wife, actress and TV host Dee Dee, in 2014 after a chance meeting on the Neil Cavuto show on the Fox News Channel Network.

The actor is survived by his wife, his three adult children Mira, Amanda, Michael and five grandchildren.

Paul Sorvino appears in Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
Paul Sorvino appears in Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe. Picture: Alamy
Sorvino in Romeo and Juliet
Sorvino in Romeo and Juliet. Picture: Alamy

