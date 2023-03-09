Gran, 75, bled to death in hospital bed after being sexually assaulted as £20,000 reward offered in hunt for killer

A grandmother who died after being sexually assaulted in hospital while recovering from a stroke may have been attacked by a predator who could strike again, police have warned. Picture: Lancashire Police / Alamy

By Chris Samuel

A grandmother who died after being assaulted in hospital while recovering from a stroke may have been the victim of a predator who could strike again, police have warned.

Valerie Kneale, 75, died in the stroke unit of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018.

Lancashire police launched a murder probe after a post-mortem found that Ms Kneale had had suffered an internal injury after being assaulted, possibly sexually.

An inquest heard the pathologist "felt" that her injury "was caused by a forcible sexual assault after she was admitted to hospital".

A healthcare professional was arrested in March 2021 on suspicion of murder but was later eliminated from the investigation.

No one has been charged over the horrific attack, and police have warned it may have been carried out by a "predator" who could strike again.

Detective Chief Inspector Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: "This may be at the hands of somebody who is a predator and who may have committed previous attacks of this nature and may continue to do so."

Valerie Kneale, 75, died in the stroke unit of Blackpool Victoria Hospital on November 16, 2018. Picture: Lancashire Police

Four years on from the OAP's death, Crimestoppers has announced it is offering a reward up to £20,000 in exchange for information leading to her killer's conviction.

Gary Murray, Crimestoppers regional manager for the North West, said: “Whilst four years may have passed, our thoughts are very much with Valerie’s family and friends who remain desperate for answers as to exactly what happened.

“Valerie was a patient in hospital undergoing important medical treatment when she endured an horrific attack which ultimately led to her death.

He added: "We believe there are people who know what happened or have suspicions."

DCI Johnston said Lancashire Police remains "fully committed" to the probe and hopes that the reward offered will help "provide that key piece of information to help unlock the case".

A £20,000 reward has been offered in exchange for information leading to her killer's conviction. Picture: Lancashire Police

"For four years, Valerie's family have been left devastated by her death - they want and deserve justice," she said.

"Her murder is truly tragic and heart-breaking. She was a patient in the hospital, receiving medical treatment when she was subjected to a horrific attack which ultimately led to her death."

She added: "We know someone has had this on their conscience for more than four years now. Do the right thing. Come forward and speak to police - help us to solve this terrible crime."

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said it is "co-operating fully" with the investigation and that its thoughts are with Ms Kneale's family.

Police have confirmed that no other deaths that are currently under investigation are being linked to the case.