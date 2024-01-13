'We're running out of patience': Defence Sec Grant Shapps warns Iran to stop Houthi 'thugs' amid retaliation threats

13 January 2024, 00:06 | Updated: 13 January 2024, 00:10

Grant Shapps warns Iran to stop Houthi 'thugs'
Grant Shapps warns Iran to stop Houthi 'thugs'. Picture: Alamy/MoD

By Emma Soteriou

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps has warned Iran to stop Houthi 'thugs' from continuing their attacks in the Red Sea amid ongoing threats of retaliation.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Mr Shapps said the world is "running out of patience" after the UK and the US launched targeted airstrikes against Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on Thursday night.

Iran must tell the Houthis to "cease and desist" their attacks on ships in the Red Sea as a "limit has been truly crossed", he said.

But the rebels have vowed to respond to the strikes - sparking fears of regional tensions in the Middle East spiralling into a wider conflict.

When asked what his message to Iran is, Mr Shapps told the Telegraph: "You must get the Houthi rebels, others who are acting as proxies for you, Lebanese Hezbollah are obvious examples, [and] some in Iraq and Syria, you must get these different organisations to cease and desist because we are, the world is, running out of patience.

"We see you, we see through what you’re doing. We see how you’re doing it, particularly the Houthi rebels, and no good can come from it."

Read more: Missile fired at vessel after Houthis vow retaliation for US-British strikes as Sunak says threat 'can't continue'

Read more: 'We will do what is necessary to protect our ships': David Cameron refuses to rule out more strikes on Houthi rebels

The Defence Secretary went on to explain the UK's decision to launch strikes, saying: “We are acting in self-defence because of the shipping situation, because of HMS Diamond being attacked.

"Iran has an important part to play here and needs to understand that it needs to be clearer with its many proxies in the region that no good can come from this and everyone loses if they carry on going down this track.

"We can’t have thugs, essentially, harassing international shipping and running the risks. It’s only a matter of time before there are deaths of entirely innocent people [who are] completely disconnected to what’s going on in the Israel-Gaza conflict."

It comes after Foreign Secretary David Cameron refused to rule out more airstrikes on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

He said Britain will "do what is necessary" to protect its ships from further attacks.

The RAF joined the US in striking Houthi targets
The RAF joined the US in striking Houthi targets. Picture: MoD

Rishi Sunak said on Friday that the joint US-British strikes against the Yemeni rebels were a "strong signal" to the group.

In the afternoon, the UK's Maritime Trade Operations (MTO) agency, which helps ships with security in the Middle East, said it was told a missile was fired to a vessel but landed up to 500 metres away.

The vessel, the Master, said it was also followed by three small craft but nobody was injured and it was carrying on to its next port of call.

It was not immediately clear if the Houthis were behind it.

The MTO also said it had received "multiple reports" of small boats approaching ships south east of Aden, including two craft that followed a vessel for more than an hour, though no weapons were seen.

Speaking earlier in Ukraine, Mr Sunak said Britain needed to act because the Houthis' threats to shipping, the global economy and sailors' lives could not continue.

"Over the last month, we've seen a significant increase in the number of Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea," he said.

"That's putting innocent lives at risk, it's disrupting the global economy and it's also destabilising the region.

"And in that time, we've also seen the single biggest attack on a British Navy warship that we've seen in decades.

"Now it's clear that that type of behaviour can't carry on. That's why we joined with allies in issuing very public condemnation of this behaviour."

The Houthis have been firing missiles and drones at shipping in solidarity with Hamas amid Israel's invasion of Gaza.

The group is backed by Iran, which is also a key supporter of Hamas and Hezbollah, the powerful Lebanese militia Israel has exchanged fire with on its northern border.

Read more: Price rises, interest rate hikes and terror concerns: What could the Houthi ship attacks and UK response mean for you?

The Houthis' attacks have escalated the conflict, with a British warship, HMS Diamond, joining the US Navy in repelling an attack earlier this week.

Mr Sunak ordered Typhoon warplanes to fly from the UK's military bases in Cyprus to hit Houthi targets in Yemen alongside US strikes.

A total of 16 targets, which included Houthi command centres, munitions dumps and air defence units were struck.

Australia, Canada, Bahrain and the Netherlands all backed the action.

British warplanes struck Houthi targets
British warplanes struck Houthi targets. Picture: MoD

President Joe Biden said: "These strikes are in direct response to unprecedented Houthi attacks against international maritime vessels in the Red Sea — including the use of anti-ship ballistic missiles for the first time in history."

Ali al-Qahoum, a senior Houthi member, promised retaliation and posted on X: "The battle will be bigger ... and beyond the imagination and expectation of the Americans and the British."

Explosions were heard in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, and in areas south of the city, as well as near the port of Hodieda. The Houthis control the western part of the country which has been torn apart in a series of civil wars.

Read more: Read it in full: Rishi Sunak's statement on 'targeted strikes' in Yemen

Houthis released footage of their seizure of a commercial ship in November
Houthis released footage of their seizure of a commercial ship in November. Picture: Alamy

On Thursday, US Central Command, which controls American forces in the Middle East, said there had been 27 Houthi attacks in the Red Sea.

The strikes came after warnings were issued to the group telling them to stop.

Earlier in the week, the UN Security Council passed a resolution that called on the Houthis to end their assaults - which even included the hijacking of a commercial ship, the Galaxy Leader, which the Houthis mistakenly identified as Israeli.

Mr Sunak was visiting Ukraine after pledging £2.5bn in aid to the country. It will help pay for new drones, most of which are set to be made in the UK.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The Dawood family before the sub trip.

'When I think of them, they're asleep down there': Christine Dawood shares agony of losing family in Titan sub implosion

US secretary of defence Lloyd Austin

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin ordered strikes from hospital, Pentagon says

A seven-year-old has died in Haverfordwest

Woman, 42, charged with murder after child, 7, dies in Pembrokeshire

Donald Trump

Donald Trump told to pay The New York Times and reporters £308,000 in legal fees

Forensic archaeologist Flavio Estrada from Peru’s prosecutor’s office shows a doll, which was seized by authorities before it was shipped to Mexico, during a press conference to explain what it is mad

They are not aliens, say Peru officials after seizure of two doll-like figures

A cargo ship at sea is seen in the horizon during sunset

US warns ships to stay out of parts of Red Sea as Houthi rebels vow retaliation

Judges and parties sit during a hearing at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Netherlands

Israel defends itself at UN’s top court against genocide allegations

The Queen died in September 2022

Queen's final moments: Her Majesty 'wouldn't have been aware of anything' as she 'slipped away'

A section of Alaska Airlines Flight 1282 that is missing a panel on a Boeing 737-9 Max in Portland, Oregon

FAA to audit Boeing after panel blew off jet mid-flight

Marius Gustavson

Escort who cut off eunuch maker's penis said it was 'one off the bucket list', court hears

Abdifatah Mohamud raped a woman twice at King's Cross

Predator raped woman twice in one evening in King's Cross station and forced her to take drugs

Cillian Murphy arrives for the photo call for Oppenheimer at Trafalgar Square in London

Oppenheimer and Barbie among Producers Guild Awards nominees

David Cameron has refused to rule out further strikes

'We will do what is necessary to protect our ships': David Cameron refuses to rule out more strikes on Houthi rebels

Sir Ed Davey has refused to apologise over the scandal.

Sir Ed Davey refuses to say sorry 10 times over not taking enough action amid Post Office Horizon scandal

Kyle Walker and Annie Kilner have split

Kyle Walker breaks silence after wife Annie Kilner announces split from Manchester City star

Rishi Sunak has insisted Houthi threats to shipping must be stopped

Missile fired at vessel after Houthis vow retaliation for US-British strikes as Sunak says threat 'can't continue'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke in parliament in Kyiv

Rishi Sunak given Ukrainian order of freedom as he announces £2.5bn of aid in Kyiv, as Russia slams 'arrogant British'
Lucy was missing for three weeks

Body pulled from river in search for missing Lucy Charles, 39, whose belongings were found on bank
The royal powdering ceremony for Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen’s, centre, at Istana Nurul Iman, ahead of his wedding with Anisha Rosnah, in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei

Brunei’s Prince Abdul Mateen weds fiancee in lavish 10-day ceremony

Shania Begum

Female prison guard caught on camera having sex with inmate after sneaking him into cupboard to 'supervise him'
Wischhusen has been jailed for life

Lidl warehouse worker who plotted 'revenge' school massacre and gun and bomb attack on police HQ jailed for life
Holly Willoughby has broken her silence on the show

Holly Willoughby breaks her silence on TV future days before Dancing on Ice return after 'kidnapping plot' ordeal
The group of four have been accused of attempting to dine and dash.

Restaurant escorts woman to ATM to settle £425 bill after she and three others 'tried to flee without paying’
A police officer has been charged over the incident

Met police officer charged with assault after woman wrongly arrested for dodging bus fare in Croydon
Rishi Sunak has insisted Houthi threats to shipping must be stopped

Houthi threats to Red Sea ships 'cannot continue', Sunak vows after sending 'strong signal' with airstrikes
Gladiators was a hit show in the 1990s

From gospel choirs to jail terms: What happened to the orginal Gladiators?

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William presented Burrow with his CBE

Prince William hits back at Mike Tindall over 'One Pint Willy' nickname as he presents Rob Burrow with CBE
Prince Harry has been selected for the award.

Prince Harry to be honoured as ‘living legend of aviation’ as he’s inducted into Hall of Fame alongside Buzz Aldrin
Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Image taken from the bridge of HMS Diamond, seen here firing her Sea Viper missiles in the Red Sea

Red Sea clashes with the Houthis must not be just a fight for freedom of navigation - but for freedom from Iran’s hostile actions too
Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit