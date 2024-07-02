‘Apocalyptic’ wildfires tear through Greece as holidaymakers warned of ‘particularly dangerous’ summer ahead

More than 50 wildfires broke out within 24 hours. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Brits have described the ‘apocalyptic’ scenes in Greece as the Greek Prime Minister has warned holidaymakers that it could ‘be particularly dangerous’ this summer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In the eastern Aegean, emergency services had to tackle blazing infernos as they tore through the Greek islands of Chios and Kos.

Drought and dry weather turned the islands into a ‘tinderbox’ with strong winds spreading the blazes.

More than 100 firefighters, assisted by 11 aircraft and five helicopters, have been behind the efforts to tackle the blaze.

Two firefighters were 'lightly' injured while battling the island blazes, with Greek prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis warning tourists that this summer could be ‘particularly dangerous’.

Fire department spokesman Vasilis Vathrakoyiannis said: “The situation remains difficult in Chios, and all Civil Protection forces will make great efforts to limit it.”

Vathrakoyiannis said that 52 wildfires had broken out in the previous 24-hour period, 44 of which were tackled early on. Eight blazes remained ongoing by Monday evening.

One of the blazes was described as a 'tinderbox'. Picture: Getty

Stamata, near Athens, was one of the affected areas. Picture: Getty

Helicopters and water-dropping planes have been ‘constantly’ flying overhead as they continue to combat the blazes, meanwhile, firefighters have been travelling on boats from nearby Lesbos and Athens to assist in tackling the flames.

Clare Smith, 38, who is on holiday in Kos with her husband and nine-year-old daughter said the situation had “got significantly worse” on Monday.

She described “thick plumes of black smoke” billowing into the sky and how they had received phone alerts telling people in the area to relocate due to the wildfire.

Ms Smith and her family, who had been staying at a hotel outside the town of Kardamena, waited for most of the evening in the hotel before they were told it was being evacuated and coaches were sent to pick them up.

She described how several planes and helicopters had “constantly” worked throughout the day to tackle the inferno, which she estimated was about five to six miles away.

"It's really windy here, it will be like a tinderbox," Ms Smith said. "The sky is covered in smoke. You feel like you're in the apocalypse, or some sort of war film."

The Greek Prime Minister warned that the 'most difficult times' were still ahead. Picture: Getty

The Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis warned tourists of the conditions, as he said: "It is a summer which is expected to be particularly dangerous [for wildfires]... the most difficult times are still ahead of us.

“We have had an exceptionally difficult June regarding weather conditions, with high levels of drought and unusually strong winds for this season."

Mr Mitsotakis said that drones had been useful to signal early warnings for wildfires, adding that increased coordination had limited the extent of the damage so far.

Greece has stepped up its preparations for such blazes after extensive fires across the country last year, which killed more than 20 people.

Mr Mitsotakis added: “Our arsenal might be stronger, but nothing - and that is seen in practice - beats being prepared, and for the public to also be involved in this collective defence against natural hazards.”