Explosion and smoke plume blacken London sky - before locals realise it was just for filming

Smoke is billowing into the sky after reports of a large explosion across the Thames from The O2 in London. Picture: Global

By Chay Quinn

A huge explosion has rocked residents in East London and filled the sky with smoke - before panicked locals realised it was a contained blast for filming in Silvertown.

Reports of an explosion in Greenwich were shared on social media just before 8pm on Saturday.

Pictures of a large plume of smoke appearing to come from the East India Quay area were also shared.

Flames could be seen from a distance inside a building on the north bank of the River Thames in east London.

But despite panicked posts by people who heard the blast, police have confirmed that the flames were part of a pre-planned set piece for film crews in the area.

The Newham branch of the Metropolitan Police wrote on X: "We are aware of reports of explosions being heard in the vicinity of the #O2 in #Greenwich.

"This was part of a pre-planned filming event in the Canning Town #E16 area.

just witnessed w huge explosion in london 🤯 pic.twitter.com/6wDAfrnQFZ — Anas ☀️ (@ImightBeAnas) August 31, 2024

"There is no risk to the public".

Speaking to LBC, the LFB confirmed they had received 86 calls in just 10 minutes after the reports.

They confirmed that engines are had visited the scene after the scores of reports.