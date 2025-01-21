Greggs favourite urgently recalled over potential health risk

21 January 2025, 09:57

Greggs has become famed for the 'steak bake'
Greggs has become famed for the 'steak bake'. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

One of Greggs most popular menu items has been urgently recalled after potentially serious health risks were identified.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The high street chain, famed for its baked goods, is now recalling packs of frozen steak bakes after they were found to contain sulphites.

The popular baked good, which is sold in Iceland stores, was found to contain the ingredient - which is commonly found in preservatives and bleaching agents - and had not been declared on packaging.

The recall comes after the lack of labelling was deemed to pose a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites.

The recall covers two steak bake packs - the beef favourite and one of which contains sausage, bean and cheese.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said: "Greggs is recalling Greggs 2 pack Steak Bake because it contains sulphites which are not declared on the label.

greggs steak bake pastry on the go in liverpool city centre, england, uk
greggs steak bake pastry on the go in liverpool city centre, england, uk. Picture: Alamy

"Due to a packaging error some packs contain Sausage, Bean and Cheese Melts which contain sulphites," it continued.

"These were incorrectly packed in Steak Bake packaging.

"This means sulphites is not declared on the label; therefore the product is a possible health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide and/or sulphites."

The specific packs being recalled have a best before date of May 19.

The ingredient holds the potential to cause allergy-like symptoms in people with asthma and allergiv rhinitis.

It comes as Greggs' customers were left furious following the company's decision to increase the prices of some of its most loved menu items.

A Greggs cheese and onion pastie on a plate with a knife and fork.
A Greggs cheese and onion pastie on a plate with a knife and fork. Picture: Alamy

The national price of its traditional sausage roll has risen by 5p to £1.30, although this will vary in locations across the country.

Prices of products from the budget bakery including coffee and doughnuts have risen as the chain said it was having to pass through some higher costs to customers.

Greggs' chief executive Roisin Currie said the business was facing a bigger expenses bill this year from measures including higher wages for staff and an increase to the rate of employer national insurance.

As part of the price hike, two thirds of the chain's staff benefited from around a 6% increase to their salaries at the start of 2025, Ms Currie said.

Trump Inauguration

US Senate confirms Marco Rubio as Secretary of State

