Albanian gangsters offering £10k bounty on TikTok after groups raid rivals' drug stashes

Albanian gangs offering £10k bounties on TikTok following raids on rivals' cannabis stash. Picture: Alamy / Tiktok

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tiktok is being harnessed by Albanian gangsters to identify enemies, with one gang offering a large bounty following a drug raid by a rival group.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

A recent video posted to one TikTok account features CCTV footage from a Ring doorbell camera, showing a group of individuals raiding an address in north west London.

The video posted to the social media site is accompanied by a message appealing for help in identifying the thieves.

“Who knows these lads will get £10k," read the text on the video.

"Message for any details. This is in London NW.”

Albanian drug gangs are now taking over the cannabis market following a history of specialising in cocaine.

According to the National Crime Agency (NCA), the transition into cannabis comes as a result of the drug being classed “very low risk” due to the lack of cross-border smuggling required.

Read more: Donald Trump to sign 'close to 100 executive orders' as thousands flock to Washington DC for inauguration day

The video posted to the social media site is accompanied by a message appealing for help in identifying the thieves. Picture: Tiktok

“Revenge will take place for them when they go back to Albania,” comments one user under the video, posted to the London Thieves account.

Another writes: “If you find them, cut off their hands and feet.”

Around 2.5 million people aged between 16 and 59 reported using the drug last year in England and Wales, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

TikTok says it has now removed the London Thieves account.

It said that community guidelines prohibit violent threats, promotion and incitement of violence and criminal activities that may harm people, animals or property.

TikTok says it has now removed the London Thieves account. Picture: TikTok

It follows another recent incident which saw two rival Albanian groups coincidentally target a third gang’s cannabis farm at the same time.

The incident, which took place in Bristol in May 2022, saw a fatal brawl break out.

Radian Lika, 36, and Brikel Palaj, 33, were given life sentences with a minimum term of 20 years after being convicted of the fatal stabbing of Aranit Lleshi, 32.

It's reported the fight took place over a cannabis stash worth around £95,000.