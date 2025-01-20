Albanian gangsters offering £10k bounty on TikTok after groups raid rivals' drug stashes

20 January 2025, 16:28

Albanian gangs offering £10k bounties on TikTok following raids on rivals' cannabis stash
Albanian gangs offering £10k bounties on TikTok following raids on rivals' cannabis stash. Picture: Alamy / Tiktok

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tiktok is being harnessed by Albanian gangsters to identify enemies, with one gang offering a large bounty following a drug raid by a rival group.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A recent video posted to one TikTok account features CCTV footage from a Ring doorbell camera, showing a group of individuals raiding an address in north west London.

The video posted to the social media site is accompanied by a message appealing for help in identifying the thieves.

“Who knows these lads will get £10k," read the text on the video.

"Message for any details. This is in London NW.”

Albanian drug gangs are now taking over the cannabis market following a history of specialising in cocaine.

According to the National Crime Agency (NCA), the transition into cannabis comes as a result of the drug being classed “very low risk” due to the lack of cross-border smuggling required.

Read more: Donald Trump to sign 'close to 100 executive orders' as thousands flock to Washington DC for inauguration day

The video posted to the social media site is accompanied by a message appealing for help in identifying the thieves.
The video posted to the social media site is accompanied by a message appealing for help in identifying the thieves. Picture: Tiktok

“Revenge will take place for them when they go back to Albania,” comments one user under the video, posted to the London Thieves account.

Another writes: “If you find them, cut off their hands and feet.”

Around 2.5 million people aged between 16 and 59 reported using the drug last year in England and Wales, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).

TikTok says it has now removed the London Thieves account.

It said that community guidelines prohibit violent threats, promotion and incitement of violence and criminal activities that may harm people, animals or property.

TikTok says it has now removed the London Thieves account.
TikTok says it has now removed the London Thieves account. Picture: TikTok

It follows another recent incident which saw two rival Albanian groups coincidentally target a third gang’s cannabis farm at the same time.

The incident, which took place in Bristol in May 2022, saw a fatal brawl break out.

Radian Lika, 36, and Brikel Palaj, 33, were given life sentences with a minimum term of 20 years after being convicted of the fatal stabbing of Aranit Lleshi, 32.

It's reported the fight took place over a cannabis stash worth around £95,000.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

France Macron Army

Wake up and spend more on defence, Macron tells Europe

Donald Trump will declare an emergency at the US-Mexico border as one of a host of executive orders on Monday

What will Donald Trump do on day one after being sworn in as President?

Trump Inauguration

In pictures: Donald Trump’s return to the White House

c

Southport knifeman's ricin 'killed my cat', neighbour of Axel Rudakubana claims

President-elect Donald Trump gestures as he walks with his wife Melania

Trump returning to power after unprecedented comeback

Protest over the killing

Indian police volunteer jailed for life over rape and killing of trainee doctor

Axel Rudakubana, 18, pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial today to murdering three young girls

Southport killer 'attacked pupils with hockey stick' aged 13 after being expelled for carrying knife

Cecilia Sala is greeted by Giorgia Meloni

Journalist released in Iran ‘expected to be held longer’ and praises Musk role

A "weather bomb" is set to bring strong winds, heavy rain and some snow when it reaches the UK later this week

Exact date 'weather bomb' set to batter parts of UK with 80mph wind and rain - bringing 'danger to life' from flying debris
Imogen was in the Piazza del Duomo to watch the midnight firework display

British teenager, 19, suffers horrifying 'mass sexual assault' during 'nightmare' trip to Italy

Moment police catch smuggler with 18 guns and 230 rounds of ammunition wedged into BMW bumper

Moment arms smuggler caught with 18 loaded guns and 230 rounds of ammunition wedged into BMW bumper

Dr Anthony Fauci

Anthony Fauci among final pardons as Biden moves against potential retribution

The body of Kevin Coates has been found a week after going missing

Family 'absolutely heartbroken' after 'much-loved' dad's body found in woods week after going missing - as four arrested

United Nations Chief of Mission in Cyprus Colin Stewart stands between Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides

Leaders in ethnically divided Cyprus fail to reach deal on new crossing points

Joe Biden issued his anticipated preemptive pardons just hours before leaving office

Biden pardons Fauci, Liz Cheney, Mark Milley and members of January 6 committee to protect them from Trump

Melania Trump has launched her own 'meme coin.'

Melania Trump’s cryptocurrency valued at £1.4 billion just minutes after launching

Latest News

See more Latest News

Schoolboy, 14, was attacked by machete-wielding youths 'almost instantaneously' after spotting him on bus

Schoolboy, 14, was killed using 'lengthy machetes' with youths attacking 'almost instantaneously' on Woolwich bus
Axel Rudakubana, 18, has pleaded guilty on the first day of his trial at Liverpool Crown Court to murdering three young girls in a knife attack

Attacker admits murdering three girls in knife rampage at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport
Prince of Wales meeting US President Elect, Donald Trump in the Salon Jaune room at the UK Ambassadors residence in Paris, France. A double cancer diagnosis for the King and the Princess of Wales marked a difficult, challenging 2024 for the royals.

Senior royals poised to visit Trump in bid to renew UK-US ‘special relationship’

Man under water, with other bathes waiting behind him

Warm weather threatens Epiphany ice water plunges in Russia

The Chinese dignitary meets JD Vance

Chinese president’s envoy meets with Vance and Musk on the eve of inauguration

Ms Tice meets the Syrian leader

Mother of missing journalist Austin Tice says Trump team offered help in search

Police officers inspect a home for the elderly

Eight die in fire at home for the elderly in Serbia, state TV reports

Stevens died at just 10 years old.

Foster mum crushed boy, 10, to death by sitting on him after he threatened to call police to report child abuse
'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release

'I'm the happiest girl in the world': Freed British hostage Emily Damari's first words since Gaza release
Body of missing Penny, 50, was found after submerged Audi TT recovered from river

Body of missing woman, 50, found after submerged Audi TT recovered from river

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh has been pictured ahead of her 60th birthday on Monday.

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, marks turning 60 with release of candid new portrait

Meghan Markle

Meghan's staff 'needed therapy and extended breaks' after working with her, with workers 'thrown to the wolves'
TOPSHOT-BRITAIN-ROYALS-POLICE

Man who crashed car into Buckingham Palace gates admits causing £24,000 damage

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News