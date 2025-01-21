Made in Chelsea star reveals he nearly died after being rushed to hospital with life-threatening infection

Sam Vanderpump. Picture: Instagram/Sam Vanderpump

By Emma Soteriou

A Made in Chelsea star has revealed he nearly died after being rushed to hospital with a life-threatening infection.

Sam Vanderpump was rushed to hospital in December after suffering flu-like symptoms. He said he had become "delirious" after spending days in bed suffering from dehydration and back pain.

The 28-year-old, who joined Made in Chelsea last year, discovered the "terrifying" truth behind his symptoms was that his liver and kidneys had stopped working.

However, as his body fought off the infection, he contracted sepsis.

Sam Vanderpump. Picture: Instagram/Sam Vanderpump

"I thought I was going to die," Vanderpump told MailOnline. "I didn't think my body could cope and that was the scariest thing. It was terrifying.

"I remember the doctor saying to me that I was going into liver and kidney failure. I burst into tears.

"My mum didn't react badly, you would expect her to be in complete meltdown, but she didn't want to scare me.

"The words they used for the function of my liver were 'deranged' and 'demonic.'

"You don't feel your organs normally but when they stop working and because my liver and kidneys weren't working my heart was in overdrive, my pancreas was struggling, my spleen wasn't well…"

Vanderpump also suffered jaundice and had a catheter fitted due to him being unable to pass liquids. However, that led to severe water retention.

He was told that if his girlfriend had called emergency services just 24 hours later, he would have died.

Doctors said he was the "sickest" patient on the ward when he arrived.

"I was really, really fighting to keep myself alive," he said. "I didn't think I was going to survive or see the outside of the hospital again.

"You never think the flu will lead to you being in a hospital bed and nearly dying.

"They told my mum that if I had got to hospital 24-48 hours later, I wouldn't have made it.

"By calling the ambulance, my girlfriend literally saved my life."

The reality star was born with liver and kidney disease which has laid dormant throughout his life.

The serious infection was triggered after he fell ill with the flu while also struggling with his asthma.

In the upcoming series of Made in Chelsea, he is set to open up about his experience to build awareness around liver and kidney disease and how to spot signs of sepsis.