Woman 'arrested for stalking Joey Essex' and threatening to ‘shoot the s***’ out of star's ex-girlfriend

By Henry Moore

A woman has reportedly been arrested for stalking reality TV star Joey Essex and threatening to “shoot the s**t” out of his ex-girlfriend.

The woman, believed to be in her 40s, sent Essex more than 100,000 messages.

In the menacing texts, the woman branded Joey’s former partner Jessy Potts a “fat slag” and a “b****”.

Cheshire police reportedly seized a number of devices from the woman’s home, including a mobile phone containing the messages, the Sun reports.

Following her arrest, the unnamed woman was released on strict bail conditions to not contact the star, who rose to fame on The Only Way is Essex, under any circumstances.

Joey Essex and Jessy Potts attending National Televisions Awards 2024, The O2 Arena. Picture: Alamy

One source close to Joey said he is “relieved” the woman was found.

One threatening message read: “Just call me annoying again that’s what you get, your insecure in yourself”.

While another comment on a social media post said: “Sort your own insecurity out” and “find your own friends”.

Joey reportedly made the decision to report the messages to the police after threats were made to his girlfriend at the time last August.

A source told The Sun: “Joey loves his fans and being able to engage with them online, so is used to receiving messages.

“Of course they’re not always nice and he does get trolled, but after being in the public eye for so many years, he’s got used to dealing with that side of it.

“But when he was in the Love Island villa, his team noticed a real uptick in messages from one user in particular, which grew increasingly frightening with some targeted, physical threats and it became cause for concern.

“Joey is relieved the woman has been found and grateful to Cheshire Constabulary.”