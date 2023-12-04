GTA 6 excitement at fever pitch as tens of thousands watch preview for '91-second trailer' set to release tomorrow

The long-awaited GTA6 trailer will release tomorrow. Picture: Getty/Rockstar

By Kieran Kelly

Excitement for the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer has reached fever pitch, with tens of thousands of fans waiting on Rockstar's livestream on YouTube 24 hours before its release.

The hotly-anticipated sixth instalment of one of gaming's biggest ever franchises will drop on December 5 at 9am eastern time (2PM UK).

It is undoubtedly one of the most hotly-anticipated games of all time and will likely be released next year, some 11 years after its predecessor GTA5.

It is rumoured that the trailer will be 91 seconds long, meaning it is most likely to be a teaser rather than a full game reveal.

Watch Trailer 1: Tuesday, December 5 at 9AM ET

Not much is known about the game, but Bloomberg has previously reported it will include a Latina protagonist who teams up with another main character - with the duo influenced by Bonnie and Clyde.

It is believed the game will bet set in the modern era - with some past titles taking place in the 1980s and 1990s - in Vice City, the in-game universe's version of Miami.

Reports suggest it has been in development as long ago as 2014, a year after the release of the hugely successful GTA V.

Developer Rockstar, which is releasing the trailer in line with its 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games, confirmed in November that the trailer would arrive in December but did not give a specific date.

A spokesperson said: "We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto."

"We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you," they continued.

"Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us."