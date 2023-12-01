Gamers in meltdown as Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer release date announced by Rockstar

Grand Theft Auto 6 has been announced by Rockstar Games. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Gaming fans have been sent into a frenzy as the release date for the new Grand Theft Auto was revealed on Friday.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The hotly-anticipated sixth instalment of one of gaming's biggest ever franchises will drop on December 5 at 9am eastern time (2PM UK).

Fans have had to wait a decade for a new release, with GTA V still proving popular despite coming out in 2013.

Britain has had five prime ministers, left the European Union and endured a pandemic in that time.

Read more: GTA 6 trailer release officially announced by Rockstar Games

Developer Rockstar, which is releasing the trailer in line with its 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games, confirmed in November that the trailer would arrive in December but did not give a specific date.

It said: "We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto.

"We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.

"Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about — without you, none of this would be possible, and we are so grateful to all of you for sharing this journey with us.

"In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution."

Not much is known about the game, but Bloomberg has previously reported it will include a Latina protagonist who teams up with another main character - with the duo influenced by Bonnie and Clyde.

It is believed the game will bet set in the modern era - with some past titles taking place in the 1980s and 1990s - in Vice City, the in-game universe's version of Miami.

Reports suggest it has been in development as long ago as 2014, a year after the release of the supremely successful GTA V.