GTA 6 trailer release officially announced by Rockstar Games

The last GTA game was released in 2013. Picture: Getty

By Jasmine Moody

Rockstar Games has confirmed that they will release the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 next month.

It has been over ten years since the fifth edition of Grand Theft Auto (GTA) was released, which has sold 185 million copies, becoming the second best selling gane of all time.

On X/Twitter, the gaming company have now confirmed the release of the trailer for GTA 6.

Company boss, Sam Houser wrote in a series of posts on Rockstars account abut the announcement.

"Next month marks the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games. Thanks to the incredible support of our players worldwide, we have had the opportunity to create games we are truly passionate about.

"In 1998, Rockstar Games was founded on the idea that video games could come to be as essential to culture as any other form of entertainment, and we hope that we have created games you love in our efforts to be part of that evolution.

We are very excited to let you know that in early December, we will release the first trailer for the next Grand Theft Auto. We look forward to many more years of sharing these experiences with all of you.



Thank you,

Sam Houser — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) November 8, 2023

The announcement comes just hours after Bloomberg revealed that Rockstar planned to officially announce GTA 6 this week and release the trailer in December 2023.

GTA 6 is likely to be set in a fictionalised version of Miami, called 'Vice City' and may include two playable protagonists, a male and a female, who are reportedly siblings.

The gameplay will include themes of drug trade and cartels.

Others have speculated that the game could be set in two timelines.