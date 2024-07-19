Former Labour councillor Lee Laudat-Scott charged with sexual assault of a child

Lee Laudat-Scott is charged with touching a boy under 13. Picture: Social media

By Henry Moore

A former Labour councillor in Hackney has resigned after being charged with sexually assaulting a child.

Lee Laudat-Scott appeared at Thames Magistrates on Thursday, July 18, charged with “intentionally touching” a boy aged under 13.

The ex-councillor is also accused of sexually assaulting a man in Islington in early July.

Laudat-Scott, who represented London Fields, resigned from his post on July 13, three days after allegations were made against him, Hackney Council said.

They added: “On the afternoon of Wednesday July 10 our Local Authority Designated Officer (LADO) was contacted with a children safeguarding referral.

“On Saturday July 13 we accepted the resignation of Councillor Laudat-Scott.

“The Council was notified of his arrest on Wednesday July 17.“

Laudat-Scott was named speaker of Hackney Council in May and was part of the constituency’s children and young people’s scrutiny commission.

Hackney Town Hall in east London. Picture: Getty

A Met Police spokesman said: “Lee Laudat-Scott, 48, appeared in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 18 July charged with sexual assault on a child under 13 and sexual assault by touching.

“He was bailed to attend Snaresbrook Crown Court on Thursday, August 15.

“Laudat-Scott was arrested on Wednesday July 17 after an allegation was reported to police on July 9.”

Caroline Woodley, Mayor of Hackney, added: “I was horrified to hear of the allegations and subsequent charges.

“My immediate thoughts are with the person who has reported them. I’m unable to say any more while criminal proceedings are active.”

This comes just days after a serving constable in the Metropolitan Police was charged with a number of sexual offences against three victims - including two children.

In total, Jamie Howlett, 33, formerly of Horley, Surrey, was charged with 15 offences, including six counts of sexual assault by touching of a child under 13.

Three of these charges relate to one victim and three charges relate to a second victim.

He was further charged with five offences of rape, one charge of controlling and coercive behaviour, one charge of sexual assault by touching, one charge of sexual assault by penetration and one charge of assault causing actual bodily harm - all against a third adult victim.

The offences took place in Surrey and are alleged to have taken place between mid 2019 and early 2021.

He will next appear at Staines Magistrates Court on 9 August.