Grange Hill and London's Burning actor John Alford charged with sexual offences involving a child

Grange Hill and London's Burning actor John Alford charged with sexual offences involving a child. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Grange Hill and London's Burning actor John Alford has been charged with sex offences involving a child.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Alford, a 52-year-old father of two, was arrested earlier this year and is accused of four allegations of sexual activity with a child, sexual assault, and another of sexual assault by penetration.

The former actor, whose real name is John Shannon, will face trial at St Albans crown court scheduled for December, and a pretrial in November.

Alford was just 13 years old when he shot to fame on Grange Hill in 1985 as Robbie Wright.

The actor previously disclosed how he struggled with fame and later developed alcoholism. He is reported to have drunk "up to 18 bottles of beer and nine shots of spirits a night, ” he told the BBC in 1999.

Alford later gained recognition as fireman Billy Ray in ITV drama London's Burning, which he starred in between 1993 and 1998. At the time the show was ITV's third longest-running drama, only behind Coronation Street and Emmerdale.

Grange Hill with John Alford (left) and George Christopher. Picture: Alamy

John Alford in 1988. Picture: Getty

Read More: French lifeguard and local council found guilty of manslaughter after Brit girl, 12, drowned in lake on school trip

Read More: Strictly scandal deepens as footage showing ex-pro telling partner he will 'kill her' emerges

He then ventured on a short music career, releasing three singles all of which broke into the UK Top 30.

Alford's debut song Smoke In Your Eyes reached number 13 and Blue Moon/Only You reached number 9.

After failing to break back into acting, he worked as a scaffolder and minicab driver.

He then made sporadic cameos in films including Mike Bassett: England Manager in 2001 and The Hatton Garden Job in 2017.

Alfrod also appeared in BBC drama Casualty in 2008 and 2009 and turned his hand to reality television in Trust Me: I’m A Beauty Therapist.