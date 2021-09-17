Breaking News

Half-term holidays back on as PCR tests scrapped and traffic light system dropped

The latest changes to the travel rules have been announced. Picture: Alamy

By Daisy Stephens

Expensive tests will be scrapped and the traffic light system will be simplified in an overhaul to England's travel rules, Grant Shapps has announced.

From 4 October, the current traffic light system of red, amber and green countries will be scrapped and replaced with one red list only, with "simplified measures" for all other countries.

Those who are fully vaccinated will no longer need a pre-departure test before arrival into England from a non-red country.

From later in October the costly day 2 PCR test will be replaced with a cheaper lateral flow, Mr Shapps announced in a tweet.

In addition, EIGHT countries and territories will come off the red list 🔴 from Weds 22 Sept at 4am, incl. TURKEY, PAKISTAN and MALDIVES. — Rt Hon Grant Shapps MP (@grantshapps) September 17, 2021

In addition, eight countries and territories will come off the red list from Wednesday September 22 at 4am - Turkey, Pakistan, the Maldives, Egypt, Sri Lanka, Oman, Bangladesh and Kenya.

Mr Shapps said he hopes to "strike the right balance" to manage the public health risk as a "number one priority".

The changes will come into force ahead of the October half-term break.

The changes are likely to release pent-up demand for international holidays, with global travel site Skyscanner reporting a 133 per cent spike in traffic in the 30 minutes following the announcement.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: "Today we have simplified the travel rules to make them easier to understand and follow, opening up tourism and reducing the costs to go abroad.

"As global vaccination efforts continue to accelerate and more people gain protection from this dreadful disease, it is right that our rules and regulations keep pace."

The Welsh Government said it will mirror the changes made to countries on England's red list, but it would "carefully consider" the simplified travel measures.

"International travel continues to represent a risk of importing coronavirus infections to Wales, especially new and emerging variants of concern," said health minister Eluned Morgan in a written statement.

She said the advice from the Welsh Government "continues to be that people should only travel abroad for essential reasons".

"As Wales shares an open border with England, and most travellers arriving in Wales enter through ports outside Wales, it is not effective to have separate border health policy arrangements for Wales," she added.

"Today, I have agreed to remove Kenya, Oman, Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Sri Lanka and Egypt from the red list.

"The changes will come into effect from 4am on Wednesday September 22."

The simplified rules in England have been welcomed by many, with Dale Keller, chief executive of the Board of Airlines Representatives in the UK saying it would remove "the anxiety of pre-departure tests" and "restore traveller confidence... on what is still a long road to recovery".

However, other industry leaders have said the changes are still not enough.

Stewart Wingate, chief executive of Gatwick Airport, said the changes were a "significant and welcome step towards recovery" but he hoped "the remaining constraints, including the passenger locator form, can be removed soon".

Karen Dee, Airport Operators Association chief executive, agreed, saying: "Ultimately, we need to return to a situation similar to prior to the pandemic, in which people can travel without further tests or forms to fill out.

"The UK and devolved governments should aim for this as soon as is safely possible."