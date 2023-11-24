Breaking News

Hamas frees first group of hostages after Israel agrees to four day truce

24 November 2023, 15:00 | Updated: 24 November 2023, 15:15

Hamas hostages have been freed
Hamas hostages have been freed. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Hamas hostages have been freed after Israel agreed to a four day pause in fighting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Israeli media reported that a 13 of the 240 hostages have been handed over to the Red Cross by the terror group. They are all Israelis.

It is expected they will be taken to the border crossing with Egypt, then will head to Israel's Hatzerim air base in the south of the country.

Reports say the group will then be taken to different hospitals to be assessed.

A total of 12 Thai hostages have also been released, according to the country's prime minister.

Hamas is expected to release 50 hostages in total, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and the temporary truce.

Minibuses thought to be transporting the prisoners were seen heading to Ofer prison, in the West Bank. A total of 39 are thought to be let out today - 24 women and 15 teenage boys.

Some of those held are in jail for attempted stabbings, while others are behind bars for acts like throwing stones at Israeli troops.

A number were held in administrative detention, having not even had a trial. None have been convicted of murdering Israelis.

Women and children are expected to make up the first group of releases in this truce, which was scheduled to begin at 7am on Friday.

Updates to follow

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Hamas ‘releases 13 Israeli hostages held in Gaza Strip’

Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses in Kazaa, eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Israel-Hamas temporary ceasefire allows hostage exchanges to begin

The Sussexes relocated to the United States in 2020.

Prince Harry 'ready to forget' Royal Family feud but Meghan 'never wants to set foot' in England

Sir Mark Rowley was furious at the case against PC Fisher (not pictured)

Armed cop who rushed to save lives in Streatham terror attack cleared of dangerous driving after crashing into three cars
Gagged activists hold a placard as persons wearing a mask of French President Emmanuel Macron stand behind

Protesters urge French government to endorse EU rape law proposal

Leaning tower of tree-sa: The Christmas tree in March, Cambridgeshire

On the Christmas list: ‘Awful’ wonky festive tree slammed by locals in Cambridgeshire town

Geert Wilders

Talks to form Dutch government start after Geert Wilders’ election win

People sit near the site of the tunnel that has collapsed

Drilling resumes in bid to rescue workers trapped in collapsed tunnel in India

Alex Salmond has launched a court action for damages against the Scottish Government.

Alex Salmond sues Scottish Government for £3m over 'cover up'

Fans are auditing Quality Street boxes to see how many of their favourites are included

'Where are the green triangles?': Quality Street fans auditing tubs to check how many there is of their favourite flavour
HSBC customers have been struggling to access online and app services

HSBC mobile and online banking services down on Black Friday due to ‘internal system issue’

Snow could fall across the UK next week amid plummeting temperatures

Map shows exact parts of UK facing snow as Britain plunges into freezing temperatures

Oscar Pistorius

Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius to be freed in January after parole approved

Sir Keir Starmer played the flute, piano and violin as a child.

'It's got a sense of destiny': Keir Starmer picks EU anthem as song that 'sums up Labour Party'

The chief constable of West Midlands Police has said he "completely disagrees" with a decision by an inspectorate to move the force into an enhanced level of monitoring.

West Midlands police in special measures over 'failures managing sex offenders and safeguarding'

A Ukrainian soldier holds an anti-drone gun near Bakhmut

Ukraine drone attacks target Crimean Peninsula

Latest News

See more Latest News

HMV owner Doug Putman rescued HMV in 2019

HMV boss says Oxford Street is getting 'better and better' as store's flagship re-opens

Oscar Pistorius will be released from prison in January

Killer Paralympian Oscar Pistorius to be freed after shooting dead his model girlfriend on Valentine’s Day 10 years ago
Michelle Whitehead died from drinking too much water

Mum-of-two dies after suffering brain injury from drinking too much water

Fahad Shah hugs a colleague after his release

Kashmir journalist freed by Indian authorities nearly two years after arrest

'Curiosity' killer Jung Yoo-jung, 23 was handed a life sentence for killing a tutor in a frenzied knife attack

Korean true crime fan jailed for life after murdering stranger 'out of curiosity' in frenzied knife attack
Israel Palestinians

Israel-Hamas war temporary truce sets stage for exchange of hostages

Nella Rose and Nigel Farage clashed over immigration.

'It's not racist to want to control our borders' says Nigel Farage's team after fiery clash with Nella Rose
Djokovic gestures to a noisy section of British fans in the crowd

Moment Novak Djokovic told a group of British fans to 'shut up' as they tried to drown out his interview
A hero Deliveroo driver has told of the moment he took down the Dublin knife attacker

'It was pure instinct': Hero Deliveroo driver tells of moment he took down Dublin knife attacker
UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres stands outside a Chilean air force base in King George Island, Antarctica

UN chief visits Antarctica ahead of Cop28 climate talks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit