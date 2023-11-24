Breaking News

Hamas frees first group of hostages after Israel agrees to four day truce

Hamas hostages have been freed. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Hamas hostages have been freed after Israel agreed to a four day pause in fighting.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Israeli media reported that a 13 of the 240 hostages have been handed over to the Red Cross by the terror group. They are all Israelis.

It is expected they will be taken to the border crossing with Egypt, then will head to Israel's Hatzerim air base in the south of the country.

Reports say the group will then be taken to different hospitals to be assessed.

A total of 12 Thai hostages have also been released, according to the country's prime minister.

Hamas is expected to release 50 hostages in total, in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held by Israel and the temporary truce.

Minibuses thought to be transporting the prisoners were seen heading to Ofer prison, in the West Bank. A total of 39 are thought to be let out today - 24 women and 15 teenage boys.

Some of those held are in jail for attempted stabbings, while others are behind bars for acts like throwing stones at Israeli troops.

A number were held in administrative detention, having not even had a trial. None have been convicted of murdering Israelis.

Women and children are expected to make up the first group of releases in this truce, which was scheduled to begin at 7am on Friday.

Updates to follow