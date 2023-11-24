Who are the 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas? Sisters aged 2 and 4 among the captives freed

24 November 2023, 19:44 | Updated: 24 November 2023, 21:08

The 13 Israelis who have been freed
The 13 Israelis who have been freed. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

By Kit Heren

Five children are among the 13 Israeli hostages freed by Hamas after nearly two months in captivity, who have been released alongside ten Thais and one Filipino prisoner.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Several frail and elderly women are among the Israeli captives released, as well as the mothers of the children.

The hostages were freed on the same evening as 39 Palestinians were freed from Israeli prisons.

A four-day ceasefire is also in place, with Hamas set to let 50 hostages out in total over the period. A total of 150 Palestinian prisoners are also meant to be sprung from behind bars.

Read more: The faces of the freed: Hamas releases 24 hostages including four children after two months in ‘the bowels of hell'

Read more: David Cameron to meet with Palestinian leaders as UK pledges further £30m in Gaza aid

The names of the Israeli hostages who have been released are:

Margalit Moses, 77

Margalit Mozes
Margalit Mozes. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ms Moses is a devoted grandmother, dedicated nature lover and birdwatcher, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. She also loves hiking and knitting.

She is a cancer survivor, with diabetes and fibromyalgia. She needs medicine for her blood pressure and thyroid.

Ms Moses has dual German-Israeli citizenship.

Adina Moshe, 72

Adina Moshe
Adina Moshe. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ms Moshe is a full-time grandmother who "loves cooking, baking and reading".

Her husband Sa'id was murdered by Hamas on October 7 when the terrorists raided their kibbutz.

Danielle Aloni, 45, and her daughter Emilia, 5

Emilia Aloni
Emilia Aloni. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum
Danielle Aloni
Danielle Aloni. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ms Aloni and Emilia were captured while on a visit Danielle's sister Sharon Aloni-Cunio in the Nir Oz kibbutz.

Ms Aloni-Cunio was also taken hostage along with her twins Emma and Yuli, and their father David.

Doron Katz Asher, 34, and her daughters Raz, 4, and Aviv, 2

Aviv Katz Asher
Aviv Katz Asher. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum
Raz Katz Asher
Raz Katz Asher. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum
Doron Katz Asher
Doron Katz Asher. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ms Katz Asher and her daughter are also German-Israeli citizens.

They were taken hostage during a visit to the girls' grandmother and other relatives in Nir Oz.

Hanna Katzir, 77

Hanna Katzir
Hanna Katzir. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an ally of Hamas in Gaza, claimed before Ms Katzir's release that she had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Ruti Munder, 78, Keren Munder, 54, and her son Ohad, 9

Ohad Munder
Ohad Munder. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum
Keren Munder
Keren Munder. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum
Ruti Munder
Ruti Munder. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ruti Munder's hobbies include knitting, painting and sewing. Her husband Abraham is still among the hostages.

Keren Munder is a teacher for children with special needs, and is also a children's volleyball coach.

Her son Ohad is a keen tennis and football player.

Yafa Adar, 85

Yafa Adar
Yafa Adar. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ms Adar hit the headlines during the hostage capture when she was filmed being taken on a golf buggy.

Her dignified appearance in an alarming situation was said to have inspired people around the world.

Her granddaughter Adva Adar told LBC's Andrew Marr: "A lot of people told us that when they saw her on the golf car, kind of smiling, they took a lot of inspiration from it, because you could see how strong she is."

In this still image taken from video, Hamas' militants transport Yaffa Adar, 85, into Gaza
In this still image taken from video, Hamas' militants transport Yaffa Adar, 85, into Gaza. Picture: Alamy

She added that her grandmother was young in spirit, but needed medication that she wouldn't have been able to take with her into captivity.

Adva Adar speaks to Andrew Marr

Channa Perri, 79

Channa Peri
Channa Peri. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Channa Peri originally came to Israel from South Africa in the 1960s.

The mother-of-three suffers from severe sight loss in one eye, and is diabetic.

Her hobbies including gardening, Tai Chi and looking after her cat.

Confirming the names of the Israeli prisoners who had been released, a spokesperson for the Israeli government said it "embraces our citizens returning home."

The spokesperson added: "The Israeli government is committed to the return of all abductees and missing persons.

"Our citizens underwent an initial medical examination and their families were informed by the appointed officials that they were back.

"In addition, 11 foreign citizens were released."

People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv
People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added: "We just completed the return of the first of our hostages: children, their mothers and additional women. Each of them is an entire world.

"But I emphasise to you, the families, and to you, the citizens of Israel: We are committed to returning all the hostages.

"This is one of the aims of the war and we are committed to achieving all the aims of the war."

Hamas had previously released four hostages: a mother and a daughter, and two elderly women for "humanitarian reasons and poor health grounds".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police have found four bodies in the hunt for the four missing boys

'Unbearable that Harvey will always be 17': Mother of teen killed in north Wales crash pays tribute to 'cheeky' boy

Red paint is sprayed over the BBC's headquarters ahead of a Palestine March.

BBC staff 'barred from joining march against anti-Semitism' over impartiality rules

Israel Palestinians

Hamas frees 24 hostages in ceasefire exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners

Tiffany Haddish

Tiffany Haddish charged with driving under the influence in Beverly Hills

Yaffa Ada

‘Happiness locked up in grief’ as Israelis celebrate return of hostages

Jevon Hirst, Harvey Owen, Wilf Henderson and Hugo Morris were found after they went missing following a camping trip on Sunday.

Fifth teenager who pulled out of Snowdonia camping trip that left four friends dead in crash 'still in shock'

Mikhail Kasyanov

Ex-prime minister who became Putin foe added to Russia’s ‘foreign agent’ list

Israel Palestinians

Hamas frees first batch of hostages under Gaza truce, including 13 Israelis

Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women

Russia Ukraine Children

Russian legislator denies adopting girl taken from Ukrainian children’s home

India Tunnel Collapse

Rescue of 41 workers from collapsed tunnel in India face new delay

Geert Wilders

Talks to form Dutch government start after Geert Wilders’ election win

An artist's impression of the Amataresu particle.

'What the heck is going on?': Scientists baffled by mysterious cosmic ray that came from beyond our galaxy

Artificial Intelligence

Vladimir Putin to boost AI work in Russia to fight ‘dangerous’ western monopoly

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton announces arrival of baby daughter

Palestinians inspect their destroyed houses in Kazaa, eastern Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Israel-Hamas temporary ceasefire allows hostage exchanges to begin

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Sussexes relocated to the United States in 2020.

Prince Harry 'ready to forget' Royal Family feud but Meghan 'never wants to set foot' in England
Celebrations as 13 Israelis are freed from Hamas captivity

The faces of the freed: Hamas releases 24 hostages including four children after two months in 'the bowels of hell'
Sir Mark Rowley was furious at the case against PC Fisher (not pictured)

'Thank God for the sense of British juries': Met chief slams driving case against armed cop who rushed to terror attack
Gagged activists hold a placard as persons wearing a mask of French President Emmanuel Macron stand behind

Protesters urge French government to endorse EU rape law proposal

Leaning tower of tree-sa: The Christmas tree in March, Cambridgeshire

On the Christmas list: ‘Awful’ wonky festive tree slammed by locals in Cambridgeshire town

People sit near the site of the tunnel that has collapsed

Drilling resumes in bid to rescue workers trapped in collapsed tunnel in India

Alex Salmond has launched a court action for damages against the Scottish Government.

Alex Salmond sues Scottish Government for £3m over 'cover up'

Fans are auditing Quality Street boxes to see how many of their favourites are included

'Where are the green triangles?': Quality Street fans auditing tubs to check how many there is of their favourite flavour
HSBC customers have been struggling to access online and app services

HSBC mobile and online banking services down on Black Friday due to ‘internal system issue’
Snow could fall across the UK next week amid plummeting temperatures

Map shows exact parts of UK facing snow as Britain plunges into freezing temperatures

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit