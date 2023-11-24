Who are the 13 Israeli hostages released by Hamas? Sisters aged 2 and 4 among the captives freed

The 13 Israelis who have been freed. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

By Kit Heren

Five children are among the 13 Israeli hostages freed by Hamas after nearly two months in captivity, who have been released alongside ten Thais and one Filipino prisoner.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Several frail and elderly women are among the Israeli captives released, as well as the mothers of the children.

The hostages were freed on the same evening as 39 Palestinians were freed from Israeli prisons.

A four-day ceasefire is also in place, with Hamas set to let 50 hostages out in total over the period. A total of 150 Palestinian prisoners are also meant to be sprung from behind bars.

The names of the Israeli hostages who have been released are:

Margalit Moses, 77

Margalit Mozes. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ms Moses is a devoted grandmother, dedicated nature lover and birdwatcher, according to the Hostages and Missing Families Forum. She also loves hiking and knitting.

She is a cancer survivor, with diabetes and fibromyalgia. She needs medicine for her blood pressure and thyroid.

Ms Moses has dual German-Israeli citizenship.

Adina Moshe, 72

Adina Moshe. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ms Moshe is a full-time grandmother who "loves cooking, baking and reading".

Her husband Sa'id was murdered by Hamas on October 7 when the terrorists raided their kibbutz.

Danielle Aloni, 45, and her daughter Emilia, 5

Emilia Aloni. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Danielle Aloni. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ms Aloni and Emilia were captured while on a visit Danielle's sister Sharon Aloni-Cunio in the Nir Oz kibbutz.

Ms Aloni-Cunio was also taken hostage along with her twins Emma and Yuli, and their father David.

Doron Katz Asher, 34, and her daughters Raz, 4, and Aviv, 2

Aviv Katz Asher. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Raz Katz Asher. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Doron Katz Asher. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ms Katz Asher and her daughter are also German-Israeli citizens.

They were taken hostage during a visit to the girls' grandmother and other relatives in Nir Oz.

Hanna Katzir, 77

Hanna Katzir. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Palestinian Islamic Jihad, an ally of Hamas in Gaza, claimed before Ms Katzir's release that she had been killed in an Israeli airstrike.

Ruti Munder, 78, Keren Munder, 54, and her son Ohad, 9

Ohad Munder. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Keren Munder. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ruti Munder. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ruti Munder's hobbies include knitting, painting and sewing. Her husband Abraham is still among the hostages.

Keren Munder is a teacher for children with special needs, and is also a children's volleyball coach.

Her son Ohad is a keen tennis and football player.

Yafa Adar, 85

Yafa Adar. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Ms Adar hit the headlines during the hostage capture when she was filmed being taken on a golf buggy.

Her dignified appearance in an alarming situation was said to have inspired people around the world.

Her granddaughter Adva Adar told LBC's Andrew Marr: "A lot of people told us that when they saw her on the golf car, kind of smiling, they took a lot of inspiration from it, because you could see how strong she is."

In this still image taken from video, Hamas' militants transport Yaffa Adar, 85, into Gaza. Picture: Alamy

She added that her grandmother was young in spirit, but needed medication that she wouldn't have been able to take with her into captivity.

Adva Adar speaks to Andrew Marr

Channa Perri, 79

Channa Peri. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

Channa Peri originally came to Israel from South Africa in the 1960s.

The mother-of-three suffers from severe sight loss in one eye, and is diabetic.

Her hobbies including gardening, Tai Chi and looking after her cat.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:



"We just completed the return of the first of our hostages: children, their mothers and additional women. Each of them is an entire world. pic.twitter.com/fDMqAVlicM — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 24, 2023

Confirming the names of the Israeli prisoners who had been released, a spokesperson for the Israeli government said it "embraces our citizens returning home."

The spokesperson added: "The Israeli government is committed to the return of all abductees and missing persons.

"Our citizens underwent an initial medical examination and their families were informed by the appointed officials that they were back.

"In addition, 11 foreign citizens were released."

People react as they hear the news of the release of 13 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in the Gaza strip, in Tel Aviv. Picture: Alamy

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu added: "We just completed the return of the first of our hostages: children, their mothers and additional women. Each of them is an entire world.

"But I emphasise to you, the families, and to you, the citizens of Israel: We are committed to returning all the hostages.

"This is one of the aims of the war and we are committed to achieving all the aims of the war."

Hamas had previously released four hostages: a mother and a daughter, and two elderly women for "humanitarian reasons and poor health grounds".