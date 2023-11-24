David Cameron to meet with Palestinian leaders as UK pledges further £30m in Gaza aid

24 November 2023, 06:55 | Updated: 24 November 2023, 07:05

David Cameron will meet with Palestinian leaders on Friday
David Cameron will meet with Palestinian leaders on Friday. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Foreign Secretary David Cameron is set to meet with Palestinian leaders and commit a further £30 million in aid for people in Gaza following the announcement of a temporary truce.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The former prime minister is urging "all parties to continue to work towards the release of every hostage" after holding talks with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Isaac Herzog during a visit to Israel on Thursday.

He will be in the Occupied Palestinian Territories on Friday, meeting Palestinian leaders and agencies delivering aid in Gaza advocating adherence to the new agreement on all sides.

It comes as a temporary truce has begun between Israel and Hamas, with aid "going in as soon as possible", according to Qatari officials.

The first set of civilians held captive by Hamas are expected to be freed at about 4pm local time, including 13 women and children.

Read more: Four-day truce between Israel and Hamas begins as first 13 hostages to be freed

Read more: Britain faces fresh terror threat as Israel-Hamas war ‘radicalises young people’, ex-MI6 boss fears

Lord Cameron visits Israel following announcement of truce in war with Hamas

Lord Cameron said: "We are hopeful that today will see the release of hostages, and I am urging all parties to continue to work towards the release of every hostage. A pause will also allow access for life-saving aid to the people of Gaza.

"I am proud that a fourth UK flight carrying critical supplies landed in Egypt today, and I can announce new £30 million of funding which will be spent on vital aid such as shelter and medical provisions.

"It is vital to protect civilians from harm, and we are urgently looking at all avenues to get aid into Gaza, including land, maritime and air routes."

There are hopes that the ceasefire will clear the way for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza to ease the suffering of citizens who have been bombarded and besieged by Israel following Hamas' October 7 attack.

Lord Cameron, who earlier visited Kibbutz Be'eri, scene of some of the worst violence during the Hamas assault, said: "There is never any excuse for this sort of hostage-taking.

"All the hostages should be released, but I hope that everyone who is responsible and behind this agreement can make it happen, to bring relief to those families, including, of course, there are British nationals who have been taken hostage."

Mr Netanyahu said Israel would "continue with the goals of the war and we will eradicate Hamas".

"There is no hope for peace between Israel and the Palestinians and between Israel and the Arab countries if we do not eradicate this murderous movement, which threatens the future of all of us," he told the Foreign Secretary.

'There's no price that Israel isn't willing pay': IDF spokesman discusses latest ceasefire agreement

It comes after the fourth British aircraft carrying humanitarian aid landed in Al Arish, Egypt, fro be transferred to Gaza.

The RAF flight carried 23 tonnes of humanitarian aid, including 4,500 blankets and 4,500 sleeping mats for distribution by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA).

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said: "The RAF continues to deliver on the UK's commitment to helping those in need by operating flights into the region to provide urgent humanitarian support which will save civilian lives.

"The UK is driving international efforts to support the humanitarian response in Gaza, working closely alongside partners and allies to de-escalate the situation."

Lord Cameron previously met counterparts from Arab and Islamic countries - including the Palestinian Authority - at Lancaster House in London to discuss the Middle East crisis.

He said the group discussed how to use the planned pause in the Israel-Hamas fighting to consider "how we can build a peaceful future which provides security for Israel but also peace and stability for the Palestinian people".

Foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Turkey, Indonesia and Nigeria, as well as the secretary general of the League of Arab States, and the ambassador of Qatar, attended the event.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians

Temporary truce setting the stage for exchange of hostages and prisoners

Israel and Hamas are due to begin a four day truce

Israel and Hamas begin fragile four-day truce as first 13 hostages to be freed

New Zealand Politics

Coalition deal ends New Zealand’s six-week wait for government

Mario Balotelli was involved in a car crash

Former Manchester City star Mario Balotelli suffers 'major crash' after losing control of £100,000 car

The shooting took place in Weston Green on Thursday night

Police shoot man dead in east London

Mr Sunak is facing growing pressure to clamp down on migration

Suella Braverman leads Tory revolt as pressure grows on Rishi Sunak amid record immigration figures

Police have clashed with rioters after three children were stabbed in Dublin

Buses and police car set on fire in 'far-right' riot erupts Dublin after 3 children among 5 hurt in knife attack

Exclusive
Nadine Dorries has told LBC that Rishi Sunak was a bad Chancellor

Rishi Sunak was a 'bad Chancellor who served himself not the country', Nadine Dorries tells LBC

The suspect is described as a white man, between the ages of 25 and 30 years old, with a slim build and short blond hair.

Hunt for knifeman after Uber driver stabbed and two women followed in south London

WHO China Pneumonia

No unusual diseases, says China after WHO highlights rise in respiratory illness

These dog breeds could face extinction.

Ten British dog breeds that face threat of extinction as some types seen as 'unfashionable'

Snow is set to fall in parts of the UK

Exact date -7C winter blast to hit the UK, as forecasters predict snowfall across the UK in coming days

Javier Milei has vowed that the Falklands are Argentina's

Falklanders vow to remain British despite new Argentina president claiming sovereignty over islands

Border Crossing Explosion

Two killed in crash at US-Canada border, officials say no sign of terrorism

Geert Wilders

Anti-Islam populist Geert Wilders wins big in Dutch election

Exclusive
Sir Alex Younger said that Iran's influence could be driving radicalisation

Britain faces fresh terror threat as Israel-Hamas war ‘radicalises young people’, ex-MI6 boss fears

Latest News

See more Latest News

Black smoke rises from an Israeli army position

Hezbollah fires rockets at north Israel after air strike kills five senior fighters

Parents are being forced to ration nappies and formula amid the cost of living crisis

Jeremy Hunt's benefits increase 'too late' as working parents forced to ration nappies and water down baby formula
The tour will be an interactive experience.

The 'fizz-tivities': Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour is back with first locations revealed- will it 'pop' into your town?
India Tunnel Collapse

Digging to rescue 41 workers trapped in tunnel in India hit by mechanical issue

Javier Milei pauses while addressing supporters

Donald Trump tells president-elect Javier Milei he plans to visit Argentina

The construction worker had to wait for his moment to escape the blaze

'A very close call': Crane driver hailed as a hero for winching carpenter out of burning high-rise tower
Dani Alves

Spanish prosecutors seek nine-year jail term for Dani Alves in sex assault trial

It is Bristol Airport's newest multi-faith area.

Move over Sagrada Familia!: Bristol Airport mocked online over 'multi-faith area' that looks like a 'bus stop'
India Tunnel Collapse

Rescue of 41 workers trapped in collapsed tunnel reaches last stretch of digging

James Cleverly has aplogised for calling a Labour MP "s**t".

James Cleverly apologises for calling MP 'sh**', but denies calling Stockton a 'sh**hole'

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Princess Kate and Prince William attended this evening's banquet, hosted by King Charles

Kate dazzles in diamonds as she attends banquet hosted by King Charles for South Korean President and First Lady
The Prince and Princess of Wales welcomed the South Korean President and First Lady alongside the King and Queen today at Buckingham Palace

Kate and William play key role in South Korean state visit at Buckingham Palace alongside the King and Queen
Harry and Meghan at an NHL match

Harry and Meghan make surprise appearance at NHL ice hockey game - as the prince echoes late Queen in first puck drop

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'
Michael Matheson is under pressure to reveal his ipad browsing history.

For want of a new SIM card, will a Health Secretary be lost?

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

David Cameron is not the change Scots are seeking

Paul Brand caller says Suella Braverman is 'brave'.

Suella Braverman 'brave' for controversial comments surrounding pro-Palestine marches, says LBC caller
James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit