Hamas to release three Israelis and five Thai hostages on Thursday, as uneasy truce continues

29 January 2025, 23:59 | Updated: 30 January 2025, 00:39

Three Israeli hostages are set to be released on Thursday
Three Israeli hostages are set to be released on Thursday. Picture: Hostages and Missing Families Forum

By Kit Heren

Hamas are set to release eight more hostages taken on October 7, 2023 on Thursday, as the fragile ceasefire with Israel continues.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The terror group will free Israeli women Arbel Yehoud, 29, and Agam Berger, 20, as well as 80-year-old Israeli man Gadi Moses.

Israel will continue to release Palestinian prisoners in return, on the eleventh day of the ceasefire after a war that has lasted over 15 months and has cost the lives of tens of thousands.

In the ceasefire's six-week first phase, a total of 33 hostages taken in the Hamas-led attack on October 7 2023, that ignited the war should be released, along with more than 1,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas will also release five Thai nationals who have not been named. They were among several foreigners taken hostage on the day of the October 7 massacres.

Read more: 'A huge blow': At least eight hostages tipped for release in ceasefire deal are dead, Hamas tells Israel

Read more: Return to Gaza: Thousands of Palestinians return home as ceasefire holds between Israel and Hamas

Palestinians return to northern Gaza after more than a year of Israel blockade

The release of the Thais is unilateral and not considered part of the ceasefire.

If the hostage-prisoner exchange is completed on Thursday, it will be the third of its kind under the current ceasefire.

On January 18, Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy and Liri Albag, all aged between 19 and 20, were released to the Red Cross in Gaza City during a heavily-choreographed handover involving dozens of Hamas gunmen.

British-Israeli woman Emily Damari, Doron Steinbrecher and Romi Gonen were the first three hostages released, on January 12.

The condition of the remaining hostages is unclear.

Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the north of Gaza
Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the north of Gaza. Picture: Getty

Israel is said to believe that 25 of the 33 hostages due to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire are alive.

Hamas provided Israel with an update on Sunday night on the overall number of captives who are still alive, but didn't specify which hostages had died, according to local media.

Under the ceasefire deal, more than 375,000 Palestinians have crossed into northern Gaza since Israel allowed their return, the United Nations said Tuesday. That represents more than a third of the million people who fled in the war's opening days.

Many of the Palestinians trudging along a seaside road or crossing in vehicles after security inspections were getting the first view of shattered northern Gaza under the fragile ceasefire, now in its second week.

They were determined, if their homes were damaged or destroyed, to pitch makeshift shelters or sleep outdoors amid the vast piles of broken concrete or perilously leaning buildings. After months of crowding in squalid tent camps or former schools in Gaza's south, they would finally be home.

Former Ambassador tells Andrew Marr how Gaza ceasefire can hold

"It's still better for us to be on our land than to live on a land that's not yours," said Fayza al-Nahal as she prepared to leave the southern city of Khan Younis for the north.

Hani Al-Shanti, displaced from Gaza City, looked forward to feeling at peace in whatever he found, "even if it is a roof and walls without furniture, even if it is without a roof."

On Tuesday, one of the first hostages to be released under the current ceasefire - just the second in the war - shared a glimpse of life in captivity.

Naama Levy, 20, wrote on social media that she spent most of the first 50 days alone before being reunited with other soldiers kidnapped from her military base on October 7, as well as other civilian captives.

"They gave me strength and hope," she wrote. "We strengthened each other until the day of our release, and also afterwards."

A surge in humanitarian aid into Gaza continued under the ceasefire.

"In this past week alone, approximately 4,200 trucks carrying aid have entered the Gaza Strip following inspections," Israel's deputy foreign minister Sharren Haskel said.

Under the deal, 600 trucks of aid are meant to enter per day.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A Thames Water van

Water bills in England and Wales to rise over £120 per year on average from April

Thugs try to break into a Co-op amid a spate of shoplifting across Britain

Shoplifting gangs 'systematically' roving the country, as retail thefts hit record high and threats with weapons double

Kim Leadbeater, who is spearheading the Bill

Terminally ill people 'may be able to end their lives without judge's approval' under assisted dying

The government's backing of plans to build a third runway have split Labour

Turbulence over Heathrow: Labour split as Khan and top donor slam third runway plan after Reeves gives her backing

The eco-activists allegedly sprayed orange paint on the ancient monument

Just Stop Oil activist accused of defacing Stonehenge asks judge not to hold trial during her exams

US-POLITICS-IMMIGRATION-LAW

Donald Trump announces plan to send 30,000 migrants to Guantanamo Bay

Coca Cola Q1 Earnings Rise Amid 5 Percent Growth In Global Sales

Coca-Cola and Appletiser cans recalled in the UK as tests find high levels of chemical linked to serious health problems

Exclusive
Tory peer Lord Agnew told LBC’s Tom Swarbrick that a version of Elon Musk’s Doge department is ‘desperately needed’ in the UK to increase efficiency.

UK version of Musk's 'DOGE' bureaucracy-slashing agency 'desperately needed', Tory peer claims

A fire outside Manchester City's stadium

Fire breaks out at Manchester City stadium ahead of Champions League game

Exclusive
Lisa Theobald's son Ryan was stabbed to death on a night out

'You can see where the knife went in': Mum 'can't bring herself to wash son's bloody clothes' 3 years on from murder

Exclusive
Sadiq Khan opposes the Heathrow expansion plans

Sadiq Khan says he will 'use any tool in the toolkit' to block third Heathrow runway

Exclusive
Rachel Reeves has backed a third runway at Heathrow Airport.

‘We can go for growth and protect the environment’, Reeves insists as she hits back at Heathrow third runway critics

University Hospital of Wales, Heath Park, Cardiff, Wales, UK.

NHS hospital worker charged with plot to kidnap, rape and murder girl under 13 with partner

A Lidl supermarket

Lidl wins court battle to open its first-ever pub

The Post Office CEO Neil Brocklehurst informed senior staff in a memo that they will cut around 100 jobs to help boost payouts to thousands of its subpostmasters.

Post Office cuts 100 jobs as part of plans to add £250m to subpostmaster pay after Horizon scandal

Hundreds of climate campaigners gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice while the mass hearing took place

Eco-activists insist they acted 'out of sacrifice' as they appeal 'draconian' sentences

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary has said Rachel Reeves "hasn't a clue" about how to generate growth in aviation

Ryanair boss says Reeves ‘hasn’t a clue’ about creating growth and Heathrow expansion is ‘dead cat’
Tom Kerridge has slammed critics of his £37 fish and chips.

Tom Kerridge hits back at critics who moaned about his £37 fish and chips

Strictly tour cast

Katya Jones breaks silence after Wynne Evans ‘axed’ from Strictly over sexual remarks

Tesco has announced plans to axe 400 jobs.

Tesco to axe 400 jobs ahead of Budget tax hikes

Snow blizzard on Battersea Bridge, Chelsea, London, UK

UK to be covered with snow in ‘5cm per hour’ blizzard in February as only two regions spared, maps show
Captain Tom Moore

Captain Tom's name dropped from foundation set up in his honour after damning charity report
Michael Baggott

TV antiques dealer Michael Baggott dies aged 65 just months after suffering stroke

Police Scotland recruit 'kink content' porn creator for domestic abuse campaign.

Porn creator dropped from Police Scotland campaign slams force's 'inadequate and embarrassing' vetting process
Two former South Yorkshire police officers have been arrested on suspicion of historical child sexual abuse offences, dating back to 1995, as part of an investigation into exploitation in Rotherham.

Two ex-police officers arrested for child sexual abuse in Rotherham after complaints from four survivors
The Princess has given birth to a baby daughter named Athena

Princess Beatrice gives birth to baby daughter Athena 'several weeks early' weighing just 4lb 5oz

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has issued a heartfelt plea in a new video message that urges people to nominate for this year's WellChild Awards 2025.

'Shine a spotlight on stories of strength:' Harry makes impassioned plea for awards nominations
The Princess of Wales meets Yvonne Bernstein during a ceremony at London's Guildhall, to commemorate Holocaust Memorial Day and the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau. Picture date: Monday January 27, 2025.

Kate hugs Holocaust survivors in London at 80th anniversary, as William pays tribute to genocide victims
King Charles wipes away a tear as he listens to survivors tell their stories at Auschwitz

Charles wipes away tears during Auschwitz liberation service after paying a heartfelt Holocaust Memorial Day tribute

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Bikejacking' appears to be getting worse in London

Masked thugs forced me to hand over my bike - and the machete gangs targeting London cyclists are getting worse
Donald Trump has issued a flurry of executive orders since his inauguration this week

Trump moves at lightning speed to force change across America

Tommy Fury blames drinking problem for the breakdown of Molly-Mae relationship

Molly-Mae’s Behind it all: Is Molly’s sadness a sign that influencing has gone too far?

c

Well-designed protections don't block progress - they enable it

Animal Rising staged a sit-in demo in a Sainsbury's near Southampton

Why are animal rights activists targeting shoppers?

v

Trump inaugural: Cultural conservatives think they've won the culture war - and what progressives should do about it
Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News