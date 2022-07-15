Eddie Mair 4pm - 6pm
Shaun Ryder's brother and Happy Mondays bassist dies suddenly aged 58
15 July 2022, 16:16 | Updated: 15 July 2022, 17:00
Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder brother of Shaun has died suddenly aged 58.
The musician was found dead today just hours before the band were due to play at Kubix Festival in Sunderland on Friday.
The circumstances of Paul’s death are not known.
Shaun, 59, and Paul were the original founders of The Happy Mondays - who have hits including Step On and Loose Fit. Tributes have poured in to "legend" Paul, with loved ones saying he will be "forever missed".
On the group's official Facebook page, a tribute read: "The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning."A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed.
"We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."
Shaun tweeted: "The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.
"A true pioneer and legend.
"He will be forever missed.
"We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.
"Long live his funk x"
The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning
A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed ❤️
We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time
Long live his funk x pic.twitter.com/e2LdSaQD6u
Tributes have flooded in for the bassist, with founding member of Oasis Paul Arthurs saying: "Thoughts with you all Shaun, sad news xxxxx"
Paul previously struggled with addiction and was open about his use of heroin in the band’s early days
He said before: "We couldn’t have Calpol for the kids. I’d drink the lot."
Paul hit a low when his youngest son, Chico, was diagnosed with cancer aged just ten.
Paul said of that time: "I found myself coaching him on how to inhale cannabis vapour from a vaporising machine.
"My drug problems are well documented. I nearly lost my life. But it was cannabis that saved my son’s."
Happy Mondays were formed in Salford in 1980. The original line-up was Shaun, Paul, Gary Whelan on drums, Paul Davis on keyboard and Mark Day on guitar.
They disbanded in 1993 after experiencing a commercial peak with Bummed (1988), Madchester Rave On (1989) and Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches (1990).
Paul even ventured into acting, with the star having roles in The Ghosts of Oxford Street, Losing It and a film about his band, 24 Hour Party People.
The band had a wild reputation and Paul opened up about his drug addiction.
He said:"It was wild," he said in 2013. "I was 18 and recording an album. I'd learnt how to read and write at school but my real education began with the Mondays.
"I'd been using drugs since I was 17. If you have the money and the lifestyle it's part and parcel of the job, especially when people in the industry are giving it to you for free."That was especially the case in America. They learned pretty quickly that if there were no drugs, then there was no show."
Speaking about his relationship with Shaun, he said "For 30 years I’ve bit my tongue. But not any more. The tour is starting, our fans are back and people deserve to know my story.“Yes, Shaun is a lyrical genius but sometimes I look across at him on stage and think, ‘What a knob.’”