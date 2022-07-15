Breaking News

Shaun Ryder's brother and Happy Mondays bassist dies suddenly aged 58

15 July 2022, 16:16 | Updated: 15 July 2022, 17:00

Happy Monday's star Paul Ryder who has died aged 58
Happy Monday's star Paul Ryder who has died aged 58. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder brother of Shaun has died suddenly aged 58.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The musician was found dead today just hours before the band were due to play at Kubix Festival in Sunderland on Friday.

The circumstances of Paul’s death are not known.

Shaun, 59, and Paul were the original founders of The Happy Mondays - who have hits including Step On and Loose Fit. Tributes have poured in to "legend" Paul, with loved ones saying he will be "forever missed".

On the group's official Facebook page, a tribute read: "The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning."A true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed.

"We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

Shaun tweeted: "The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.

"A true pioneer and legend.

"He will be forever missed.

"We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time.

"Long live his funk x"

Happy Monday's bassist Paul Ryder who died suddenly aged 58
Happy Monday's bassist Paul Ryder who died suddenly aged 58. Picture: Alamy
Happy Mondays with Paul on the bottom left
Happy Mondays with Paul on the bottom left. Picture: Getty

Read More: Foo Fighters' Taylor Hawkins 'suffered cardio collapse after taking cocktail of drugs'

Read More: Depeche Mode keyboardist and founder Andy Fletcher dies aged 60

Tributes have flooded in for the bassist, with founding member of Oasis Paul Arthurs saying: "Thoughts with you all Shaun, sad news xxxxx"

Paul previously struggled with addiction and was open about his use of heroin in the band’s early days

He said before: "We couldn’t have Calpol for the kids. I’d drink the lot."

Paul hit a low when his youngest son, Chico, was diagnosed with cancer aged just ten.

Paul said of that time: "I found myself coaching him on how to inhale cannabis vapour from a vaporising machine.

"My drug problems are well documented. I nearly lost my life. But it was cannabis that saved my son’s."

Legendary band Happy Mondays
Legendary band Happy Mondays. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Man, 89, guilty of murder after wife's body found in septic tank years after disappearance

Read More: Red 'danger to life' warning for Britain's hottest day with 104F temperatures

Happy Mondays were formed in Salford in 1980. The original line-up was Shaun, Paul, Gary Whelan on drums, Paul Davis on keyboard and Mark Day on guitar.

They disbanded in 1993 after experiencing a commercial peak with Bummed (1988), Madchester Rave On (1989) and Pills 'n' Thrills and Bellyaches (1990).

Paul even ventured into acting, with the star having roles in The Ghosts of Oxford Street, Losing It and a film about his band, 24 Hour Party People.

The band had a wild reputation and Paul opened up about his drug addiction.

He said:"It was wild," he said in 2013. "I was 18 and recording an album. I'd learnt how to read and write at school but my real education began with the Mondays.

"I'd been using drugs since I was 17. If you have the money and the lifestyle it's part and parcel of the job, especially when people in the industry are giving it to you for free."That was especially the case in America. They learned pretty quickly that if there were no drugs, then there was no show."

Speaking about his relationship with Shaun, he said "For 30 years I’ve bit my tongue. But not any more. The tour is starting, our fans are back and people deserve to know my story.“Yes, Shaun is a lyrical genius but sometimes I look across at him on stage and think, ‘What a knob.’”

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Mum Carol Hodgson jailed for life for murdering her son

Mum jailed for life after murdering toddler after ex asked to share custody

Breaking
David Venables murdered his wife Brenda at their home in 1982

Man, 89, guilty of murder after wife's body found in septic tank years after disappearance

A Metropolitan Police officer has been sacked for punching a handcuffed 15-year-old boy

Met cop sacked for verbally abusing and punching handcuffed 15-year-old boy

Government share top tips to keep cool ahead 40C heatwave

Government share top tips to keep cool ahead of 'danger to life severe 40C heatwave'

Breaking
Kurtis Dilks, 35, was also ordered to serve an extended licence period of five years

Gang member who robbed and threatened to cut off Ashley Cole's fingers jailed for 30 years

Greggs have signed up to offer employment to ex-offenders as soon as "they walk through the prison gate"

Greggs to offer jobs to ex-offenders as soon as 'they walk through the prison gate'

A High Court judge has ruled that doctors can lawfully stop providing life-support treatment

Doctors can switch off life support for Archie Battersbee, High Court rules

Paul Urey has died after falling ill, having been detained by pro-Russian separatists

British aid worker Paul Urey dies after being detained by pro-Russian forces in Ukraine

Extreme heat is set to hit parts of England next week

Officials tell Brits to check on vulnerable ahead of 'absolutely unprecedented' heatwave

Water company bosses should face jail time over pollution

Jail water firm bosses for 'appalling' pollution levels, Environment Agency says

Liza was killed an attack, with her pram left lying on its side near a blown-up building

Slaughter of the innocent: Girl with Down's Syndrome killed in Putin's latest atrocity

Exclusive
Ollie was punished for taking off his blazer in blistering heat

Boy, 15, punished for taking off blazer in school as Britain battles blistering heatwave

LBC welcomes five of Britain’s top political figures to guest-present its popular mid-morning show next week

Five days of big names: LBC announces guest host week

asdas

Dad who left ex for Ukrainian refugee releases rap as she slaps restraining order on him

Boris Johnson is said to be staunchly against Rishi Sunak taking the keys to No10

'Anyone but Sunak' Boris urges defeated Tory leadership candidates

Lord Frost has urged Kemi Badenoch to step aside amid fears of splitting the vote

Unite the right: Kemi urged to step aside from Tory poll as ERG backs Truss

Latest News

See more Latest News

Russia Ukraine War

Rescue teams search for survivors after deadly Russian missile strike
Space Swaps

US and Russia reach deal on sending astronauts to International Space Station
Biden US Mideast

Joe Biden arrives in Saudi Arabia after historic flight from Israel
Morocco Forest Fires

One dead and hundreds evacuated due to Morocco wildfires

FRANCE Widfires 110523

10,000 evacuated as wildfires ravage pine forests in south-west France
Biden US Mideast

Biden feels Palestinians’ hurt as hope of own state ‘can seem so far away’
Belgium EU Hungary

Hungary taken to EU’s highest court over LGBT and media freedom laws
Denmark Amusement Park

Danish rollercoaster to be scrapped after girl’s death

Iraq

Tens of thousands attend prayers called by controversial Iraqi cleric
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka’s PM sworn in as interim president after Rajapaksa resigns

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Low income families will receive a direct payment from today

Cost of living payments: When is the £326 due and which households qualify?
Mr Lewis said he was confident that Nadhim Zahawi would advance to the next stage of the leadership contest

Zahawi 'not tarnished' in Tory leadership race for serving in Boris Johnson's cabinet
The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

Heat warnings 'the erosion of our freedoms', Tory MP fumes

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs

'Tories enjoy infighting as much as battling Labour': Nick Ferrari's warning to Tory MPs
The Agenda: Episode 4 - Nick Ferrari, Rachel Johnson and Rosena Allin-Khan

The Agenda: Episode 5 - Nick Ferrari, Rosena Allin-Khan and Mark Harper
Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares

Rishi Sunak is not 'the hero of the pandemic', Labour MP declares
'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs

'It's disgraceful': Landlord is turned into renter by sky-high London rent costs
Tory MP backs Penny Mourdant for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV

Tory MP backs Penny Mordaunt for her 'raw courage' in belly-flopping on TV show
Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad

Boy punished for wearing shorts would've held skirt protest to stay in school, says dad
Charlotte Lynch says someone needs to be held accountable for earth-shattering travel chaos

LBC Views: Someone needs to be held accountable for 'earth-shattering' travel chaos
Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics

Tessa Jowell Foundation CEO wants people to relive 'magic' of London 2012 Olympics
Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07

Cross Question with Iain Dale 13/07 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London