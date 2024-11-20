Inquest to open into killing of Harshita Brella - as police release CCTV images of prime suspect

An inquest is set to open into the killing of Harshita Brella - as police release CCTV of the prime suspect. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

By Emma Soteriou

An inquest into the death of Harshita Brella is set to open after police released CCTV images of the prime suspect.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Detectives believe the 24-year-old was murdered in Corby on the evening of November 10, before her body was driven to Ilford in a car boot the next day.

An international manhunt has since been launched for Ms Brella's husband, Pankaj Lamba, after her body was found in the early hours of Thursday parked in Brisbane Road.

Police released CCTV of Lamba - their prime suspect - on Tuesday, showing him in east London.

Read more: Family of Harshita Brella say they 'want justice' after daughter's body discovered in car boot - as manhunt continues

Read more: Neighbour of Harshita Brella heard rows and woman who ‘sounded scared’ in the days leading up to her death

It comes after a post-mortem examination carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday gave the preliminary cause of death as strangulation.

An inquest into Ms Brella's death will open in Northampton on Wednesday.

New CCTV of the prime suspect has been released. Picture: Northamptonshire Police

Senior investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Johnny Campbell, from the East Midlands Special Operations major crime unit, said: "We are working closely with policing colleagues and our partners in the CPS, and in order to secure justice for Harshita, there are certain aspects of this investigation we are unable to comment on.

"Our inquiries have established that Pankaj Lamba drove a Silver Vauxhall Corsa from Corby to Ilford sometime on the morning of Monday November 11.

"We suspect Harshita's body had been placed in the boot of the vehicle by Lamba before leaving Corby.

"Lamba then abandoned the vehicle in Brisbane Road, Ilford and made his getaway.

"Any information, no matter how small, may be relevant to the investigation and help us get justice for Harshita."

Ms Brella's parents said they "want justice" after their daughter's death.

It comes after her sister said the family "thought something was wrong" by November 13 after her phone was off for two days.

A police spokesman confirmed Ms Brella had previously been the victim of domestic violence and was made subject of a Domestic Violence Protection Order (DVPO) at Northampton Magistrates' Court in September.

Northamptonshire Police have made a mandatory referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) due to previous contact with Ms Brella.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police on 101 quoting Operation Westcott or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.