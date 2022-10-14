Headteacher who had 'paedophile manual' and photoshopped his face onto child sex abuse images jailed for 6 years

14 October 2022, 06:44 | Updated: 14 October 2022, 06:47

Thomas Singleton had over a million indecent images of children
Thomas Singleton had over a million indecent images of children. Picture: National Crime Agency

By Daisy Stephens

A primary school headteacher who kept a stash of horrific child abuse material - including a "paedophile manual" and more than one million indecent images - has been jailed, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Thomas Singleton, 41, who was also one of the child safeguarding leads at the school, was arrested last February after investigators discovered he had accessed illegal files online.

A search of his Suffolk home commenced, in which NCA investigators found numerous disturbing items as well as laptops and a number of digital storage devices.

Analysis of these showed he had 1,050,448 indecent images of children in categories A to C, 45,216 prohibited images of children, and 52 extreme pornographic images.

Read more: 'I am evil, I did this': Nurse accused of killing babies 'wrote confession note,' murder trial hears

Read more: Family of Leah Croucher vow to 'never stop seeking answers'

Within those were a collection of chilling pseudo-images, which had been created by Singleton by superimposing himself into photos so it looked like he was engaging in sexual activity with children.

A 170-page paedophile manual entitled "How To Practice Child Love" was found on Singleton's hard drive, the NCA said.

It contained a number of chapters which provide advice and guidance on how to sexually abuse children without being caught.

Officers also recovered a number of online chat logs in which Singleton spoke with other like-minded individuals about child sexual abuse.

Hand-drawn flow charts linked with horrific documents describing child abuse scenarios were also found in his house.

Singleton was sentenced to 6 years in prison at Ipswich Crown Court
Singleton was sentenced to 6 years in prison at Ipswich Crown Court. Picture: Alamy

Singleton resigned as a teacher during the course of the investigation, the NCA said.

He was charged with eight offences, including taking indecent pseudo-images of a child, making indecent images and possession of a paedophile manual.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced today at Ipswich Crown Court to six years in prison, according to the agency.

He was also made subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and has been placed on the Sex Offender Register indefinitely.

Read more: Moment property developer, 38, caught on CCTV 'dragging bulky suitcase around London containing body of pensioner'

Read more: 'It's been a baptism of fire': Kwarteng vows to fight on as Truss prepares tax u-turn amid Tory leadership plot

NCA operations manager Michael Parkinson said: "As a safeguarding lead and the head of a primary school, Singleton supposedly represented a dependable figure of safety and trust for young children, their families and the school community.

"This investigation showed he grossly abused that position.

"His house was filled with a large, disturbing collection of items which proved beyond doubt his sexual interest in children.

"Of particular concern was an extensive paedophile manual which offered explicit, practical guidance on how to carry out abuse.

"This case highlights how an offender's behaviour can escalate, from downloading abuse material to finding a community of like-minded individuals online who normalise and even encourage this criminal behaviour.

"Identifying such individuals at the earliest opportunity and disrupting this pattern of offending before they can commit real-world abuse is a top priority for the National Crime Agency."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The wife of one of the Bishopsgate stabbing victims has given an update on his condition

Bishopsgate stabbing hero needed 52 stitches across his face, wife reveals

Greg Hands insists Kwasi Kwarteng's position is totally tenable

'Absolutely no plans to change anything', insists minister, as Kwarteng flies home early from Washington

The actress' brother died unexpectedly.

'I felt him with me': Martine McCutcheon's emotional tribute to brother as she returns to work after his death

Manningford Trout Fishery

A toddler drowned on a family fishing trip in Wiltshire after being left alone for one minute

Kwasi Kwarteng has vowed to continue in his role

Kwarteng cuts US trip short and rushes to London for crunch talks with PM over expected tax U-turn

Jemma Mitchell with the case (left) and Mee Kuen Chong's last known sighting with her lodger (right)

Moment property developer, 38, caught on CCTV 'dragging bulky suitcase around London containing body of pensioner'

Donald Trump has been ordered to give evidence to a group of politicians

Donald Trump ordered to give evidence over deadly US Capitol riots

RMT union members who are train managers for Avanti will strike on two days in the coming weeks.

More rail strikes on the way as union leaders say Avanti West Coast workers will walk out on two days in the comingMore rail strikes on the way as union leaders say Avanti West Coast workers will walk out on two days in the coming weeks
Kevin Spacey leaves federal court in Manhattan on the 1st day of the trial

Setback for Kevin Spacey in his US civil lawsuit after key legal team member tests positive for Covid

Speaking on LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Kearns appeared to oppose the high levels of borrowing to fund the Government's tax cuts, and took aim at Number 10 messaging.

'The markets aren't woke': Tory MP Alicia Kearns criticises Government's messaging on disastrous mini budget

Kwarteng and Number 10 have insisted no more changes to the package are planned, but markets appear to be anticipating moves to dispense with some of the tax cuts to show a commitment to balancing the country's finances.

'I am not going anywhere': Kwasi Kwarteng insists job is safe despite reports another U-turn on tax cuts is on the way

Tobias Ellwood speaks to Andrew Marr

Truss has one opportunity to fix this - she must put her hands up and say she's wrong, says Tobias Ellwood

Driver fined £130 for driving into a bus lane

Driver fined £130 for pulling into bus lane to let ambulance pass

1

Bonfire Night and firework displays cancelled across UK – will yours be affected?

Kwasi Kwarteng has insisted there will be no more u-turns

Kwarteng insists no more mini-budget u-turns despite claims government ‘may raise corporation tax’

Maradona scoring his famous 'hand of god' goal

Maradona's 'Hand of God' ball set to fetch £3m at auction

Latest News

See more Latest News

Australia Floods

Homes inundated by swollen rivers in Australian floods

Seizing Russian weapons

Russia to evacuate Kherson residents as Ukraine advances

Law enforcement officers work a crime scene in the Hedingham neighbourhood and Neuse River Trail area in Raleigh, North Carolina

Five dead, including police officer, in North Carolina shooting

South Korea Koreas Tensions

North Korea launches missile and flies warplanes near South Korean border

China politics

Censors step in after protests against Communist leadership in Beijing

Capitol Riot Investigation

Trump ordered to appear before committee probing Capitol attack

School Shooting-Florida

Cruz spared death penalty for Florida school massacre

Trump

Supreme Court rejects Trump plea to intervene in Mar-a-Lago search case

France Germany Energy

France starts exporting gas to Germany amid energy crisis

Israel-Lebanon,

Lebanon approves maritime border deal with Israel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Kwasi Kwarteng's mini Budget has had an impact on mortgages, pensions and the cost of living as a whole

Mortgages, pensions and the value of the pound: How the economic turmoil might affect you

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/10 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: What happens at Westminster happens in your house too

Liz Truss economic plans

'When Liz Truss wants you to think she’s given you personal help, she hasn't': Shelagh Fogarty blasts PM economic plans
‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg’s direction

‘Morally corrupt and intellectually vapid’: James O’Brien delivers vicious blows in Jacob Rees-Mogg's direction
Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Tom Swarbrick gives take after raid on US-style candy and souvenir shops on Oxford Street

Caller buys Rolf Harris' art

'I do actually quite like them': Caller reveals he invested in art by Rolf Harris in hopes of a not guilty verdict
‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’

‘Are we living in the same country?’ Nick Ferrari challenges James Cleverly’s view that the UK is ‘in a good place’
Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale 12/10 | Watch again

bills

'I can't afford it': Caller admits he hasn't been paying electric and gas bills

Russian doll of idiocy

'It’s like a Russian doll of idiocy': James O’Brien slams government over problems it 'created and denies'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit