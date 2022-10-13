Breaking News

'I am evil, I did this': Nurse accused of killing babies ‘penned hand-written confession notes,’ murder trial hears

Lucy Letby is on trial accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 more. Picture: Alamy/Shutterstock

By Asher McShane

Children’s nurse Lucy Letby, who is accused of murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 more, penned a series of hand-written confessions, a court heard today.

Prosecutors alleged a series of notes and post-it notes written by her include one message, on a green post-it, that said: “I don't deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough."

She also wrote: "I am a horrible evil person" and in capital letters, "I AM EVIL I DID THIS,” the court heard.

Jurors were told the notes were found during a search of Letby’s home.

The parents of some of the babies in the case were in court today to hear the prosecution's closing speech.

The note was shown in court on large screens.

Letby's parents were sitting in court in the public gallery as the prosecution's case drew to a close.

Letby is currently on trial at Manchester Crown Court charged with 22 attacks on 17 babies between June 2016 and June 2018. Ms Letby denies the allegations.

Prosecutors said officers found paperwork relating to many of the children whose deaths and collapses feature in the case, as well as a series of post-it notes which had names of colleagues on them.

The court heard some notes contained comments including: “What allegations have been made and by who?” and “Do they have written evidence to support their comments.”

Concluding the prosecution opening, which began on Monday, Mr Johnson said "interesting items" were found after the arrest and police search of Lucy Letby's house.

He said: "I have already told you that the police found a large quantity of hospital paperwork relating to many of the children whose deaths and collapses you are now considering.

"They also found some other interesting items. There were some Post-it notes with closely-written words, some of which included the names of some of her colleagues.

"On some of the notes were phrases like as 'Why/how has this happened - what process has led to this current situation. 'What allegations have been made and by who? Do they have written evidence to support their comments?'"

"In her writings, she expressed frustration at the fact that she was not being allowed back on to the neo-natal unit and wrote, 'I haven't done anything wrong and they have no evidence, so why have I had to hide away?'"

And notes also expressed concern for the long-term effects of what she feared was being alleged against her and there are also many protestations of innocence. "But I want to show you one note in particular."

Highlighting a yellow Post-it note shown on TV screens to the jury, Mr Johnson focused on some of the words written by Letby.

Mr Johnson said: "She wrote, 'I don't deserve to live. I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough'. 'I am a horrible evil person' and in capital letters, 'I AM EVIL I DID THIS'."

He added: "Well, ladies and gentlemen, that in a nutshell is your task in this case. Whether or not she did these dreadful things is the decision you will have to make when you have heard all the evidence.

The trial continues.