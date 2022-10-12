'Cold-blooded' children's nurse Lucy Letby ‘murdered baby on fourth attempt & sent parents sympathy card’

12 October 2022, 12:20 | Updated: 12 October 2022, 12:47

Lucy Letby (l) allegedly tried to kill a baby girl four times before succeeding
Lucy Letby (l) allegedly tried to kill a baby girl four times before succeeding. Picture: Shutterstock/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A "cold-blooded" children's nurse smiled at the mum of a baby she murdered on the fourth attempt and sent sympathy card

Lucy Letby 32-year-old allegedly killed five boys and two girls, and faces a total of 22 charges of both murder and attempted murder involving 17 babies between June 2015 and June 2016 while working in the neo-natal unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital.

Children's nurse Lucy Letby who faces 22 charges of murder and attempted murder
Children's nurse Lucy Letby who faces 22 charges of murder and attempted murder. Picture: Shutterstock

Read More: Mother walked in on Lucy Letby trying to murder her baby but was told 'trust me, I’m a nurse', court told

Read More: Children's nurse Lucy Letby 'injected babies with air and insulin' court hears as she denies murdering seven newborns

Today prosecutors began outlining the allegations behind the charges of murder against Child I and two of attempted murder against Child H.

Nick Johnson described the case of Child I - who despite being born weighing just 970g (2lbs 2oz) was healthy - as "an extreme example even by the standards of this overall case". Letby tried four times to kill the infant before succeeding on the fourth attempt, Mr Johnson said, describing the baby girl as "resilient".

The prosecutor told jurors at Manchester Crown Court that Letby twice attempted to murder Child H - who like the other babies cannot be identified for legal reasons - on two successive night shifts in September 2015.

Child H suffered two "profound" collapses which required resuscitation by chest compressions with the use of adrenaline, the court heard. No clear cause for either incident was identified at the time but the baby survived.

Referring to the first incident, when Letby was designated nurse, Mr Johnson said the ICU chart shows she gave Child H a dose of morphine at 1.25am and saline at 2.50am. The following night, Child H's oxygen levels began to drop profoundly at 22.53pm and 3.30am after being "relatively stable" during the day shift.

Letby was not her designated nurse at the time, but the nurse who had this role later said she could not recall whether she had taken a break during the shift but confirmed she had been out of the room at least some of the time.

After the two incidents the baby girl was transferred to another hospital where she showed "dramatic improvement". She later returned to the Countess of Chester and was eventually discharged.

Mr Johnson said: "It is a notable fact in the case of (Child H) and others that as soon as children were removed from the Countess of Chester and the sphere of influence of Lucy Letby, it was often followed by their sudden and remarkable recovery.

"He went on to describe 'interesting Facebook searches" by Letby after the incidents. He told the court that about a week after Child H's second collapse, at about 1.15am, within about three minutes she searched for Child H's mother, the father of twin children E and F and the mother of Child I. At the time she was on her day off.

