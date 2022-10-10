Children's nurse Lucy Letby pleads not guilty to murdering seven babies in neo-natal unit

By Stephen Rigley

A children's nurse denied murdering seven babies and trying to kill ten more in 12 months while working in a NHS neonatal unit.

Lucy Letby, 32, allegedly murdered five boys and two girls, and attempted to murder five boys and five girls, between June 8 2015 and June 25 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire.

Letby, of Hereford, is said to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working in the neonatal unit.

She is facing 22 charges concerning 17 babies, some of whom she allegedly attempted to murder multiple times.

She pleaded not guilty to each charge at Manchester Crown Court this morning.

Letby was surrounded by three members of security staff as she stood up to enter her pleas as her parents John and Susan watched on. Her trial will last up to six months.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.