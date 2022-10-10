Children's nurse Lucy Letby pleads not guilty to murdering seven babies in neo-natal unit

10 October 2022, 11:14 | Updated: 10 October 2022, 11:45

Lucy Letby (l) and in court sketch (r)
Lucy Letby (l) and in court sketch (r). Picture: Supplied/Alamy

By Stephen Rigley

A children's nurse denied murdering seven babies and trying to kill ten more in 12 months while working in a NHS neonatal unit.

Lucy Letby, 32, allegedly murdered five boys and two girls, and attempted to murder five boys and five girls, between June 8 2015 and June 25 2016 at the Countess of Chester Hospital in Cheshire.

Letby, of Hereford, is said to have gone on a year-long killing spree while working in the neonatal unit.

She is facing 22 charges concerning 17 babies, some of whom she allegedly attempted to murder multiple times.

She pleaded not guilty to each charge at Manchester Crown Court this morning.

Lucy Letby
Lucy Letby. Picture: Shutterstock
John and Susan Letby, parents of Lucy Letby, are at Manchester Crown Court for their daughter's murder trial (pictured last week)
John and Susan Letby, parents of Lucy Letby, are at Manchester Crown Court for their daughter's murder trial (pictured last week). Picture: Alamy

Letby was surrounded by three members of security staff as she stood up to enter her pleas as her parents John and Susan watched on. Her trial will last up to six months.

A court order prohibits reporting of the identities of surviving and deceased children allegedly attacked by Letby, and prohibits identifying the parents or witnesses connected with the children.

A woman injured in Russian shelling

At least eight dead as Russia bombards Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities

Bornholm

Power restored to Baltic Sea island after outage due to ‘local fault’

People receive medical treatment after Russian shelling in Kyiv

Explosions rock multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv

Tributes to victims of the massacre

Relatives of Thai daycare massacre victims prepare for group cremation

Kanye West

Kanye West’s Twitter and Instagram locked over offensive posts

Workers unload debris from the crashed plane

Airbus and Air France face criminal trial over Rio-Paris crash

A man watches a live broadcast of PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob's announcement

Malaysian prime minister dissolves Parliament and calls snap elections

A vendor on a bicycle in Beijing

China imposes lockdowns as Covid-19 surges after holiday

A Nobel medal

Nobel panel to announce winner of economics prize

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Indian socialist leader Mulayam Singh Yadav dies at 82

