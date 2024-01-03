Self-styled 'healer' denies killing diabetic grandmother in 'slapping therapy' workshop

3 January 2024, 15:28

Danielle Carr-Gomm, a grandmother, died in October 2016 at Cleeve House in Seend, Wiltshire, where she had been taking part in the workshop to help treat her diabetes
Danielle Carr-Gomm, a grandmother, died in October 2016 at Cleeve House in Seend, Wiltshire, where she had been taking part in the workshop to help treat her diabetes. Picture: Wiltshire Police

By Christian Oliver

A self-styled 'healer' has denied killing a 71-year-old diabetic woman who died attending his 'slapping therapy' workshop at a country hotel in Wiltshire.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Danielle Carr-Gomm, a grandmother, died in October 2016 at Cleeve House in Seend, Wiltshire, where she had been taking part in the workshop to help treat her diabetes.

It is understood the workshop involved 'paida lajin' therapy - which involves patients being slapped or slapping themselves repeatedly to heal their pain.

Mrs Carr-Gomm, who was from Lewes, East Sussex, was previously said by her family to have embraced alternative and holistic medicine and therapies.

Appearing at Winchester Crown Court court today, Hongchi Xiao from Cloudbreak, California, entered a not guilty plea to the manslaughter charge during a short hearing.

The charge alleges that between October 18 and 21, 2016, the defendant "whilst delivering a paida lajin workshop unlawfully killed Danielle Carr-Gomm, who was at the time attending the workshop and to whom he owed a duty of care and, in particular, to take reasonable steps to ensure that urgent medical assistance was sought when the aforementioned Danielle Carr-Gomm was suffering from a medical crisis, namely ketoacidosis, by breaching that duty in such a way and/or to such an extent as to amount to gross negligence, thereby causing her death".

Diabetic ketoacidosis - which is also known as DKA - occurs when there is a sever lack of insulin in the body meaning that it cannot use sugar for energy and starts to use fat instead.

The defendant, Hongchi Xiao, who wore a jumper and fleece for the hearing, was charged in November having been extradited to the UK from Australia. He is a self-styled "healer" and founded the Pailala Institute in California.

Jessica Clarke, defending, told the court: "The deceased was an avid follower and ran her own courses of the practice."

Hongchi Xiao (pictured) who wore a jumper and fleece for the hearing, was charged in November having been extradited to the UK from Australia. He is a self-styled "healer" and founded the Pailala Institute in California
Hongchi Xiao (pictured) who wore a jumper and fleece for the hearing, was charged in November having been extradited to the UK from Australia. He is a self-styled "healer" and founded the Pailala Institute in California. Picture: Facebook

Read More: Witness threat claim delays bail hearing for man held over Tupac Shakur killing

Read More: At least 48 people dead in Japan earthquake, as rescuers 'battle against time' to free survivors from rubble

Judge Timothy Mousley KC adjourned the case for a four-week trial to start on June 26 with a further case management hearing to be held on February 8.

He told the defendant: "I have fixed a timetable for your case now and the trial date has been fixed to start on June 26.

"There will be a hearing before that on February 8 which you will be required to attend.

"In the meantime, at least, you will remain in custody."

In a statement when Hongchi Xiao was charged, Wiltshire Police said: "Hongchi Xiao, 60, of Cloudbreak, California, returned to the United Kingdom from Australia on an extradition warrant and has been taken to Gablecross custody (unit) in Swindon where he was charged.

"This relates to the death of Danielle Carr-Gomm, 71, at Cleeve House in Seend in October 2016."

Mrs Carr-Gomm, who was born in France and moved to the UK aged 21, was diagnosed with diabetes in 1999 and struggled to inject insulin due to a fear of needles.

Speaking after her death, her son Matthew Carr-Gomm, who lives in New Zealand, said: "She was always keen to try and find alternative methods of treating and dealing with her diabetes and was very interested in alternative and holistic medicine and therapies.

"I know she was desperate to try and cure herself of this disease.

"She always maintained a healthy lifestyle and was adamant that nothing would stop her from living a full life.

"In recent years, mum was in a great place with a partner, a lovely home, and was travelling the world. She had a lot of life left in her."

He said the death of Mrs Carr-Gomm had come as a "huge shock" to the family.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Russian firefighters extinguish burning cars after shelling in Belgorod

Russia and Ukraine exchange hundreds of prisoners of war in UAE-brokered deal

A British Airways steward has died

British Airways steward, 52, collapses and dies in front of passengers on plane waiting to take off

The most expensive Canada Goose coats are almost £1500.

‘New luxury crime trend’ as criminologist warns Canada Goose coats are mugging targets

Crowds had gathered to commemorate Qasem Soleimani

More than 100 killed in bomb blasts at Iranian memorial to assassinated general amid growing Middle East tensions

Damning report exposures culture of sexual harassment at South Wales Fire Service

Culture of sexual harassment and homophobia revealed in damning report into South Wales Fire Service

Harry Pitman was stabbed to death at Primrose Hill

Boy, 15, arrested on suspicion of murdering teenager Harry Pitman in New Year's Eve stabbing at London's Primrose Hill

The London Eye was closed temporarily on Tuesday.

Family 'terrified' after London Eye hatch blown open by Storm Henk's 70mph winds

The apartment building in Beirut where Hamas leader Saleh Arouri was killed

Fighting rages in Gaza amid fears war may spread after killing of Hamas leader

Emergency workers attend to the injured after an explosion in Kerman, Iran

More than 100 killed in twin blasts at ceremony honouring Iranian general

Tory peer Michelle Mone and her husband Doug Barrowman (inset) launch £80m firesale of luxury villa, superyacht (left) and private jet amid PPE scandal

Tory peer Michelle Mone launches £80m fire sale of luxury villa, superyacht and private jet amid PPE scandal

Ed Davey said he regrets not asking tougher questions

'I regret not asking tougher questions': Former postal minister Ed Davey breaks silence on Horizon scandal

A man has saved a three-year-old and driver trapped in a car amid Storm Henk

Hero of Storm Henk: Man risks life to save three-year-old and driver trapped in sinking car

A police officer and dog search a collapsed house in Wajima

‘Race against time’ in hunt for survivors after Japan earthquakes leave 73 dead

The true story of former sub-postmaster Paul Bates is the subject of Mr Bates Vs The Post Office.

Where are Alan Bates and Paula Vennells now? The real people behind Mr Bates vs The Post Office

The aftermath of the crash at Tokyo's Haneda airport

Investigators focus on air traffic communication after fatal Tokyo runway crash

Alton Towers

Alton Towers closes popular attraction after 20 years in 'difficult decision'

Latest News

See more Latest News

People fight their way through a snowstorm in Kristiansand, Norway

Nordics gripped by extreme cold as mercury falls to -43.6C in Swedish Lapland

Jody Bunting has denied attempted murder

Ex-Big Breakfast star denies attempted murder after co-worker suffers allergic reaction to chocolate
A diamond cutter inspects a stone

EU targets world’s biggest diamond miner as part of Russia war sanctions

Luke Littler's old coach backs him to win

Luke Littler's old darts coach says 'it's no shock' teen has reached World Championship final - and backs him to win
South Korean police raid the knife attack suspect's office

South Korea police raid home of suspect who stabbed opposition leader in neck

Harvard President

Harvard president resigns amid antisemitism and plagiarism claims

Police officers outside West Kowloon Magistrates' Court

Hong Kong prosecutors allege activist Jimmy Lai encouraged democracy protests

Storm Henk claims 'its first victim' after 80mph winds battered Britain

Storm Henk 'claims first victim' after motorist dies when tree falls on car during 80mph winds which battered Britain
HMRC cracks down on Etsy, eBay and Airbnb tax evaders.

HMRC cracks down on 'tax-evading' second-hand online sellers and side hustlers

Alex Batty has revealed he believes he will never see his mother again

Alex Batty feared mother and grandad would be 'locked up' - and doubts he'll ever see them again after leaving France

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Andrew set to be named in new court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew set to be named in court papers relating to Jeffrey Epstein - but will not face another sex assault trial
William and Kate shared never-before-seen images

William and Kate share never-before-seen pictures of family in royal 2023 roundup video

The biggest stories of 2023.

The biggest stories of 2023: Mystery disappearances, the Coronation and the start of the Israel-Hamas war

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit