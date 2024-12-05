Suspected gunman pictured in Starbucks minutes before CEO gunned down outside New York hotel

5 December 2024, 00:25

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York
Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York. Picture: NYPD

By Henry Moore

A chilling new image shows the suspected killer of America's biggest health insurance boss in Starbucks minutes before the CEO was gunned down in the street.

Listen to this article

A manhunt was launched after the chief executive of UnitedHealthcare, Brian Thompson, was shot dead outside of a New York hotel in what has been described in a targetted attack.

Now, new CCTV images released by the NYPD show the suspected killer seemingly buying a coffee just minutes before Thompson was killed.

Thompson was killed at 6.45am local time (1.45pm UK time) outside the Hilton Hotel in Midtown Manhattan where he was set to speak at an event later in the day.

The suspected gunman shopped in Starbucks minutes before the CEO was shot dead.
The suspected gunman shopped in Starbucks minutes before the CEO was shot dead. Picture: NYPD

Police branded the shooting was "brazen" as they launched a massive manhunt for the suspected killer.

The gunman laid in wait for Mr Thompson for several minutes before shooting him in the back several times.

Officers said the attacker's gun jammed.

Mr Thompson, 50, was rushed to hospital but later died.

The attacker fled on foot and then on an e-bike after the shooting, police said.

The asssassin
The asssassin. Picture: NYPD
The assassin later fled
The assassin later fled. Picture: NYPD

Officers initially released two images showing the gunman shooting and then fleeing on a bicycle.

A $10,000 (£7,866) reward has been issued for information leading to his capture.

Mr Thompson's wife Paulette said that he had been threatened before his death.

"Basically, I don't know, a lack of coverage? I don't know details. I just know that he said there were some people that had been threatening him," she said.

"I can't really give a thoughtful response right now. I just found this out and I'm trying to console my children.”

"Brian was a wonderful person with a big heart, and who lived life to the fullest," she said.

Mr Thompson’s family expressed their “heartbreak” in a statement released on Wednesday evening.

Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton after 6:45am on December 4, 2024 in New York
Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton after 6:45am on December 4, 2024 in New York. Picture: Getty

Brian Thompson's sister-in-law, Maria, said: “We are shattered to hear about the senseless killing of our beloved Brian. Brian was an incredibly loving, generous, talented man who truly lived life to the fullest and touched so many lives.

"Most importantly, Brian was an incredibly loving father to our two sons and will be greatly missed. We appreciate your well wishes and request complete privacy as our family moves through this difficult time," she added.

Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton
Police respond as CEO of UnitedHealthcare Brian Thompson, 50, was shot as he entered the New York Hilton. Picture: Getty

A spokesperson for Hilton said they were "deeply saddened by this morning's events in the area and our thoughts are with all affected by the tragedy".

An announcement was made to attendees that the event was being ended early.

UnitedHealthcare is the largest provider of Medicare health insurance plans in the country.

UnitedHealth Group was approached for comment.

