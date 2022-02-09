Brit arrested at Heathrow after woman was 'raped in business class on flight from US'

The alleged rape took place in business class on a United Airlines flight to Heathrow. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A man has been arrested after a woman was allegedly raped in business class on a flight from the US.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The British woman told cabin crew she was attacked, reportedly while fellow passengers were asleep on the overnight flight.

Police boarded the United Airlines flight from Newark, New Jersey, at Heathrow on Monday morning last week and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of rape.

The Sun said he was taken into custody as police carried out a forensic investigation on the plane. He has since been released under investigation.

A source told the newspaper: "She was distraught and reported it to cabin staff who radioed ahead to police, who were waiting as the plane came in to land."

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: "At 06:39hrs on Monday, 31 January police at Heathrow Airport were alerted to an incident on an inbound flight.

"Officers met the aircraft on arrival and arrested a 40-year-old man on suspicion of rape. He has been released under investigation.

"The complainant, a 40-year-old woman, is being supported by specialist officers and enquiries are ongoing."

LBC has contacted United Airlines.