Heavy fire reported on Lebanon border ahead of Israel's 'imminent' ground incursion as Hezbollah warns: 'We are ready'

By Christian Oliver and Henry Moore

Heavy artillery fire has been reported in Lebanon's southern border towns ahead of an 'imminent' Israeli ground incursion.

Some Lebanese Armed Forces troops are reportedly repositioning near the border as Israel warned that it would proceed with the next phase of its fighting with Hezbollah.

The Israel Defence Forces also launched small ground raids against Hezbollah on Monday night ahead of the "next phases of combat" on its northern border with Lebanon - giving further indication that a ground incursion is moments away.

It is understood Israel has been bombing the border areas to try and soften the ground ahead of crossing into Lebanon as it escalates its war with Hezbollah.

The IDF also declared three of its northern communities as a "closed military zone", suggesting that more Israeli forces could be sent into Lebanon to fight the Iran-backed militant group.

Writing on X on Monday evening, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said: "In recent hours there have been many reports and rumors about IDF activity on the Lebanese border.

‘We are going to invade Lebanon,’ admits IDF spokesman

"We ask not to transmit reports about the activities of the forces, due to the security of our forces. Stick to the official reports only and do not spread irresponsible rumors "

US officials said the White House has been informed about the raids, which were described as "limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border."

One million people have been displaced from their homes in Lebanon since Israel began its bombardment just days ago.

Thousands have been pictured crossing the border into Syria as they desperately try to escape.

It comes as an IDF spokesperson has told LBC that Israel is preparing for a ground invasion of Lebanon.

Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner told LBC's Tom Swarbrick that a "ground operation" in Lebanon was part of a "huge set of tools" that Israel has to help return 60,000 Israeli citizens to their homes in its war-torn northern region.

Meanwhile, Israel's defence minister Yoav Gallant said on Monday that "the next stage in the war against Hezbollah will begin soon".

An Israeli mobile artillery unit is seen near the Israel-Lebanon border on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Baz Ratner). Picture: Alamy

Lt. Col Lerner said: "We need to make sure that Hezbollah does not have that power to, as a terrorist organisation, terrorise 60,000 Israelis on the border with Lebanon.

"We can do it either through negotiations, or we can do it with military force.

"Currently, we're on the path of extensive military action and operation, and perhaps even with a ground operation which we are planning for because as a military, we need to have the tools in place if instructed to mobilise."

It comes after Hezbollah's deputy leader Naim Qassem said that Israel would not achieve its aims in Lebanon, even as elite IDF troops began sabotage missions, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure, weapons sites and command centres.

Qassem was defiant despite the prospect of an invasion, saying in an address: "We will face any possibility and we are ready if the Israelis decide to enter by land and the resistance forces are ready for a ground engagement."

He added that the group’s operations will continue and they are braced for ‘patience’ and the possibility of a long conflict.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese government itself said that it wanted a ceasefire.

Prime Minister Najib Mikati said: "The key to the solution is to put an end to the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and to revive the appeal launched by the United States and France … in favour of a ceasefire".

The UK government has called repeatedly over the past few days for British citizens in the country to leave. It said on Monday that it is doing everything possible to get British people out.

Former Defence Secretary Grant Shapps defended Israel's military action.

Israel is seemingly preparing a ground invasion of Hezbollah. Picture: Alamy

He told LBC: “Israel is in a terrible situation, they have got rockets being fires by Hezbollah on a daily basis, it doesn’t get reported in our news.

"What is this tiny, small democracy, the size of Wales, supposed to do? Just allow these rockets to continually fire at them with no action? They’ve been suffering this for a very long time. Hezbollah haven’t complied with the UN resolution 1701 to pull back from the border.

"I hope this can be over, I support the calls for a ceasefire, but a ceasefire has to work in both directions, the rockets can’t continue.“I understand their right not to be fired on all day long by a bunch of terrorists. Hezbollah are recognised by Britain as a bunch of terrorists.”