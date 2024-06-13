Happy Days for The Fonz: Henry Winkler thanks firefighters after blaze at Dublin hotel

The 'Happy Days' actor shared a grinning selfie with Dublin Fire Brigade. Picture: @hwinkler4real/Instagram

By Flaminia Luck

'Happy Days' actor Henry Winkler has praised Irish firefighters after a blaze at his hotel led to him being evacuated from his room.

A grinning selfie shared by the star on social media shows him smiling alongside three firemen from Dublin Fire Brigade on Wednesday.

Winkler wrote alongside the photo: "Dublin's finest does a great job when our hotel is evacuated on our first morning!"

The US actor was staying at the Shelbourne Hotel in thr Irish capital when he was evacuated alongside other guests.

Six engines were sent to the deal with the fire on the fifth floor of the city centre hotel.

He told local media he was confused about what the early morning disturbance could be in the beginning.

Thank you Dublin ‘s fire department … our hotel was evacuated on our first morning !!! pic.twitter.com/kyByb5VSoM — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) June 12, 2024

"I thought somebody had set the alarm before we got there, like another guest. And finally I went into another room and it was still buzzing, so I called downstairs and the woman said in a very calm voice 'Yes, we're all evacuating. You must evacuate right now' and I left," he told RTE News.

Mr Winkler praised the "wonderful" fire crew who attended the scene.He said these people were some of his "favourite human beings. Firemen and firewomen. They run in when other people are running out."

The actor is currently in Ireland to promote his memoir "Being Henry The Fonz and Beyond".

The 76-year-old is best known for playing Arthur "Fonzie" Fonzarelli on the hit US sitcom.

However, the Emmy and Golden Globe winner is also known for other roles in Arrested Development, Barry and The Waterboy.

