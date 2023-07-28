'Heroic' security guard praised for giving young group of Brits a 'Spanglish' telling off over 7am Magaluf antics

A 'heroic' security has gone viral online after footage showed him giving a rowdy group of young Brits a 'Spanglish' telling off over early morning antics in Magaluf.

Footage shows the security guard marching into the group's Punta Ballena hotel room as he starts to count: "One, two, three, cuatro, cinco, seis, y siete."

He then sarcastically points out the window and says: "In the morning, in the waaaaaaaaaa..."

One of the young Brits sheepishly mutters 'sorry'.

The security guard adds: "Perfecto. Perfecto, my friends. Muy bien."

He then explains that families with young children have been unable to sleep because of the racket he says they had been making.

"Six in the morning, seven in the morning," he told them, while pointing at his watch.

Before leaving, he warns the lads: "Tomorrow in the morning, in the manager."

His actions have earned him plenty of plaudits online, with one viewer commenting: "Haha, this guard is class. What a guy."

Another said: "I think they understand him perfectly."

A third added: "Me after putting "advanced English" on my CV."