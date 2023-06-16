Couple take 'ultimate revenge' against 'sun-lounger hoggers' who were ruining their holiday - but some brand them 'petty'

16 June 2023, 08:05

Thom and Lisa's revenge has divided opinion
Thom and Lisa's revenge has divided opinion. Picture: Facebook/Trip Advisor

By Kit Heren

A couple who woke up first thing in the morning on holiday, only to find other tourists had reserved sun-loungers by draping towels on them, have divided opinion over whether their revenge was appropriate.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Australian couple Thom and Lisa found the towels had been left on the loungers in the Grand Barong Resort in Bali at 6.30am on Wednesday.

Leaving towels on sun loungers is often seen as a sign that they are taken, although some hotels and resorts ban the practice.

Thom and Lisa waited until 2pm before casting aside the towels and taking the loungers themselves - and even laughed at the reaction when the 'hoggers' eventually showed up an hour and a half later.

Thom said: "We woke up this morning, noticed towels already placed on the afternoon shade sunbeds.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Thom and Lisa waited 9 hours
Thom and Lisa waited 9 hours before taking the sun loungers. Picture: Facebook

"We went about our day and eventually arrived at the pool at 1pm to the beds untouched, nobody in sight," he told his Facebook followers.

"At 2pm we told pool staff we were moving the towels as nobody had been on them.

"We then waited until 3:30pm for them to eventually arrive and the realisation that their spots are gone, iPads and books in hand was priceless."

After the culprits had arrived, Thom and Lisa asked others to keep taking the sun loungers, so the people who had left their towels would be left without a place to rest.

Lisa added: “We literally left and asked others to take them just to keep the pettiness going."

Read more: Meghan Markle's multi-million pound podcast Archetypes dropped by Spotify as it 'fails to hit targets'

Read more: British tourist found dead on a Crete beach after lying motionless for hours

The incident took place in the Grand Barong Resort in Bali
The incident took place in the Grand Barong Resort in Bali. Picture: TripAdvisor

Their reaction to their 'revenge' was split: some thought it was petty, while others said it was heroic.

One person online said: "Am I the only one hoping there’s a day two to this situation?”

Others said they would’ve done the same, while someone else said it was "proof that not all heroes wear a cape".

The next day, the sun loungers were empty, according to a photo Thom posted online - which online onlookers took as a mark of victort.

"Free all morning," Thom wrote the following day.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Malcolm Trimble was jailed for three years and four months

'Open and shut case': robber trapped under shop shutters takes consolation sip of stolen beers before police arrive

Perryton after tornado hit

Three dead and dozens hurt after tornado rips through Texas town

Peruvian mummy find

Archaeologists find mummy covered in coca leaves and bound with rope

One million new donors are needed

One million new blood donors needed over next five years, with black people and youngsters urged to come forwards

Shannon Phillips was 'fired for being white'

Starbucks manager 'fired for being white' wins £20 million payout

Cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall

Farmer and son die trying to save livestock as cyclone Biparjoy makes landfall

Site of Russia's proposed embassy

Russia accuses Australia of ‘Russophobic hysteria’ for blocking embassy

Pope Francis leaves hospital

Pope ‘better than before’ as he is discharged from hospital after surgery

The presence of the muster of peacocks in the town has divided opinion

Peacocks that roamed town in Cumbria found dead after residents says they were becoming a 'nuisance'

Three people died in the Nottingham attacks

Nottingham attacks suspect comes from 'friendly, hard working and devout' Christian family

Meghan's Spotify podcast has been dropped by the streamer

Meghan Markle's multi-million pound podcast Archetypes dropped by Spotify as it 'fails to hit targets'

Levi Bellfield

Levi Bellfield 'wins battle to marry girlfriend in prison' while serving life sentences for multiple murders

Boris Johnson was found to have knowingly misled Parliament by the Privileges Committee

Tory MPs divided over Boris: Sunak allies warn ex-PM's career is 'over' as Partygate report vote looms

Canada Highway Crash

15 people killed in highway crash in Canada, official says

An artist's depiction of Jack Teixeira

US guardsman indicted on charges of disclosing classified defence information

The Godfather actor revealed his girlfriend was pregnant last month

Hollywood legend Al Pacino, 83, welcomes child with girlfriend Noor Alfallah, 29, as baby name revealed

Latest News

See more Latest News

Protesters halted an opera performance at Glyndebourne on Thursday afternoon

Showstopper! Just Stop Oil halt opera performance by setting off confetti bomb and blowing air horn
This undated handout image provided by Greece’s coast guard on Wednesday, June14, 2023, shows scores of people covering practically every free stretch of deck on a battered fishing boat that later cap

Nine survivors arrested as hope fades for migrants on boat that sank near Greece

Robinho

Brazilian court moves ahead on rape case against former footballer Robinho

Conor McGregor denies the allegations

Conor McGregor accused of pinning woman against wall and forcing her to perform oral sex on him at NBA finals
Between 2000 and 2004, Petronella Wyatt had an affair with Boris Johnson

'He used the Conservatives!': Boris Johnson's ex-girlfriend Petronella Wyatt claims ex-PM has 'never had a Tory idea'
Germany Attack

One dead after two women attacked at German tourist spot

Nathan Carman

Man charged with killing mother at sea during fishing trip dies awaiting trial

Hundreds of people gathered to pay tribute to the three victims of the Nottingham attacks

'Hold no hate in your hearts': Nottingham victims' families pay tribute to loved ones as thousands gather at vigil
The flight was delayed by 5 hours

British Airways air stewardess 'opened escape slide on first ever flight' - costing airline £50,000
The model says she only ever posts video in a bikini in her garden

Furious neighbours try to have OnlyFans model evicted after she films raunchy videos in garden - but she says they're wrong

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

King Charles alongside a picture of the Red Arrows emitting red, white and blue smoke

Trooping the Colour 2023 flypast: Time, flight path and which aircraft are taking part

King Charles will carry out his first Trooping the Colour parade as monarch

Trooping the Colour 2023: Order of events, times and how long it lasts

Prince Andrew may get to stay in Royal Lodge due to The Queen's will

Prince Andrew 'left money in Queen's will to stay at Royal Lodge' despite fears King Charles will evict him

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Ben Kentish offers his analysis of the Privileges Committee's report.

'I have read hundreds of parliamentary reports but never one like this': Ben Kentish's Partygate report analysis
Dominic Grieve tells Shelagh Fogarty our parliamentary democracy is in the 'doghouse'.

Boris Johnson has put 'our parliamentary democracy in the doghouse', ex-Tory MP says

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson

'He is a liar, he is a fraud!': Tearful Nick Ferrari caller expresses her frustration over Boris Johnson
James O'Brien offers up his damning monologue as Boris Johnson is found to have deliberately misled Parliament over Partygate.

'He is a disgusting, despicable liar': James O'Brien's damning commentary on the results of the Partygate report
Nick Ferrari

'I just want accountability': Bereaved caller takes aim at Boris Johnson's handling of the Covid crisis
Andrew Marr questions the ethics behind resignation honours lists.

‘They get anyone they've chummed around with ennobled’: Andrew Marr unpacks the ethics of resignation honours
Junior Doctor defends attending a wedding instead of going to a picket line

'You are the face of this': Tom Swarbrick interrogates BMA leader on picket line absence

Grenfell United chairwoman tells James O'Brien 'we will continue to fight'.

'It feels like yesterday': Grenfell United Chairwoman questions the point of inquiry on tragedy's sixth anniversary
James O'Brien takes aim at Boris Johnson

'Boris Johnson - an incontinent Labrador, weeing and pooing all over the place': James O'Brien takes aim at the ex-PM
Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

Wes Streeting sends strong message to PM over junior doctors' strikes which could happen 'every month into next year'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit