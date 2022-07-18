British tourist found dead on a Crete beach after lying motionless for hours

The 54-year-old tourist was found unresponsive on a sun bed on Stalida beach on the Greek island and was later pronounced dead. . Picture: Alamy

By Lauren Lewis

A British man has been found dead on a sun lounger in Crete.

The 54-year-old tourist was found unresponsive on a sun bed on a beach on the Greek island and was later pronounced dead.

He was discovered after fellow beachgoers noticed he had been lying in the sun without moving for several hours around 8pm on Saturday.

On closer inspection, concerned onlookers at Stalida beach in the municipality of Hersonissos realised he was unconscious and raised the alarm.

The unidentified man was given CPR and rushed to Heraklion University Hospital, but was pronounced dead.

A FCDO spokesperson said: 'We are supporting the family of a British man who has died in Crete,' but declined to provide further details.

Authorities said a post-mortem would be carried out on the body.

It comes hours after a 53-year-old Briton drowned in a pool while on holiday on the Spanish island of Mallorca.

The man, who has not been identified, passed away after fainting while swimming in a pool at the Globales Palmanova Hotel on Sunday afternoon.

Medics reportedly pulled him from the pool and gave him CPR, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 53-year-old Briton drowned in a pool after fainting while swimming in a pool at the Globales Palmanova Hotel on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Alamy

Meanwhile last month six-year-old schoolboy Corey Aughey drowned in a pool in the Sa Coma resort in Mallorca.

Local news reported that his parents lost sight of him for a few minutes, until he was found floating face down in a swimming pool, where the alarm was raised at around 5:30pm.

Paramedics rushed to the scene and applied CPR for 30 minutes, where he was revived and rushed to hospital in a ‘critical’ state to receive urgent treatment.

However, after three days on life support, Corey, known affectionately as ‘wee bear’ to his loved ones, passed away on Sunday at the Son Espases Hospital on Majorca’s capital, Palma, according to hospital sources.

The family, from Belfast, were holidaying on the Spanish island when the incident occurred.

