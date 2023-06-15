Nottingham killings suspect was student at same university as two victims, as police get extra 36 hours to question him

15 June 2023, 13:58 | Updated: 15 June 2023, 14:04

The suspect had been a Nottingham University student
The suspect had been a Nottingham University student. Picture: ITV/Handout

By Kit Heren

The man suspected of killing three people in a rampage through Nottingham city centre on Tuesday had been a student at the same university as two of the victims.

Three people were killed and three more injured in a stabbing and van attack throughout the city in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, two 19-year-old University of Nottingham students, and Ian Coates, a 66-year-old caretaker, died in the attacks.

This is the moment the suspected Nottingham attacker is arrested
The moment the suspected Nottingham attacker is arrested. Picture: ITV News
The suspect was pictured trying to break into a care home
The suspect was pictured trying to break into a care home. Picture: Sky News

The 31-year-old man, thought to be a West African immigrant living legally in the UK, was arrested shortly after Mr Coates was killed.

Police have been given an extra 36 hours to question the suspect. Officers normally have 24 hours after arresting someone before they have to charge them or release them. Police can apply for extensions in serious cases such as the Nottingham killings.

Grace Kumar was stabbed to death on Ilkestone Road in Nottingham
Grace Kumar was stabbed to death on Ilkestone Road in Nottingham. Picture: Social Media

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said on Thursday: "A team of dedicated detectives is continuing to question the suspect and building up a strong picture of what happened that morning.

"This has included CCTV gathering, forensics, eye-witness accounts and searching a number of properties in the city."

They added that they believed the suspect to have been a former University of Nottingham student, but don't think his this was connected to the attack.

Barnaby Webber
Barnaby Webber. Picture: Handout

It comes after it emerged that the suspect was known to MI5 because he turned up to the agency's London headquarters and tried to get in.

He was told to move on and his name was taken down when he arrived at Thames House and knocked on the door in August last year.

His name is understood to have come up as spies searched for any information about the man after the attacks happened early on Tuesday.

"He turned up one day and literally started banging on the door. He was moved on and logged," a security source told The Sun.

Ian Coates
Ian Coates. Picture: Handout

"This happens from time to time."MI5 is based in a 1920s building in Millbank, on the Thames in London - a short walk down from Parliament. A large doorway is accessible from the pavement in front of the imposing structure.

A vigil was held on Wednesday night to mourn all three victims, where the fathers of Grace and Barnaby paid tribute to their children.

Royals

