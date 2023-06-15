Nottingham suspect's name 'was known to MI5 after he banged on door to agency's HQ demanding to be let in'

The suspect is said to have knocked on MI5's front door. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

The suspect in the Nottingham attack was known to MI5 because he turned up to the agency's London headquarters and tried to get in.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 31-year-old, whose name has not been released, was told to move on and his name was taken down when he arrived at Thames House and knocked on the door in August last year.

His name is understood to have come up as spies searched for any information about the man after the attacks happened early on Tuesday.

"He turned up one day and literally started banging on the door. He was moved on and logged," a security source told The Sun.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

"This happens from time to time."

MI5 is based in a 1920s building in Millbank, on the Thames in London - a short walk down from Parliament.

A large doorway is accessible from the pavement in front of the imposing structure.

The Home Office did not comment.

Police investigate the attack. Picture: Alamy

Grace and Barnaby were killed in the attack. Picture: Social media

Three people were killed and three more injured in a stabbing and van attack throughout the city.

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, two 19-year-old University of Nottingham students, and Ian Coates, a 66-year-old caretaker, died in the rampage.

Neighbours heard of "blood-curdling" screams as the students were stabbed in the street yards from home.

Read more: CCTV shows moment Nottingham attack suspect is Tasered and arrested by police

Mr Coates was later found dead. His van was taken and ploughed into pedestrians, one of whom was in hospital in a critical condition. The other two escaped with minor injuries.

A man, said to be West African who has been living legally in the UK for years, was arrested after being pulled from a van at about 5.30am that day.

He has been held on suspicion of murder.

Relatives of the victims spoke of their grief at the tragedy.

MI5 is based in Thames House. Picture: Alamy

Grace's father Dr Sanjoy Kumar, who previously saved the lives of three teenagers who were stabbed in a gang attack near his surgery, embraced a visibly emotional David Webber.

Speaking at the vigil, Dr Kumar urged students to "look out for each other", with Barnaby's father by his side.

He said: "You all touched her lives, and hence ours. You will never be forgotten, by us certainly."

Read more: 'Look out for each other': Heartbroken families of Nottingham attack victims come together at emotional vigil

He added that what he is going through "should never happen to any parent".

"Thank you for the things you did for our daughter and Barney. And look out for each other. Thank you," he continued.

Barnaby's father David Webber told crowds in Nottingham through tears: "I cannot comprehend how I am going to deal with it.

Grace and Barnaby's parents spoke of their grief. Picture: Alamy

"Myself and Emma and Charlie and his family and friends...I know Barney would be super-touched by everyone that's here.

"He loved it. He loved it here. He couldn't wait to come back. It drove me mad.

"His heart will be with you guys forever and thank you so much. I really can't say much more."

Mr Coates' son Lee said he was "broken" and still in shock.