CCTV shows moment Nottingham attack suspect is tasered and arrested by police

This is the moment the suspected Nottingham attacker is arrested. Picture: ITV News

By Kieran Kelly

This is the dramatic moment that the suspected Nottingham attacker is caught, tasered and arrested by police after three people were killed in a random attack.

Police arrested a 31-year-old man after three people were stabbed to death in Nottingham city centre on Tuesday morning.

Three more were injured, with one man in a critical condition.

At around 5.30am on Tuesday morning, a white van - with what looks like a damaged windscreen - is seen driving slowly down a road alongside parked cars.

Footage obtained by ITV News shows a police officer charging towards the van, pulling open the door with a taser in his hand.

A man is then dragged out of the van by officers and taken away in handcuffs by police two minutes later.

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both 19, were stabbed to death in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

They were both students at the University of Nottingham and are believed to have been on their way home from a night out when they were attacked.

Ian Coates, a local school caretaker, was the third victim identified on Wednesday morning.

He was stabbed to death in Magdala Road and his van was stolen. The Vauxhall Vivaro was driven into three people in the city centre.

Barnaby Webber. Picture: Handout

Grace Kumar. Picture: social media

The Nottingham attack suspect is a West African man who has legally lived in the UK for years - and detectives are looking into his mental health.

He does not have a criminal record and is not thought to have been on the radar of the security services but is suspected to have a history of mental health problems, sources say.

His failure to co-operate with the police could slow their probe down, The Telegraph reports.

Ian Coates. Picture: Handout

The families of the victims of the Nottingham attacks came together on Wednesday evening, united in their shared grief at an emotional vigil.

Thousands of people gathered at the city's university to pay their tributes to Barnaby Webber and his friend Grace, both 19, and Ian Coates, 65, who were all killed in yesterday's knife and van rampage.

Grace's father Dr Sanjoy Kumar, who previously saved the lives of three teenagers who were stabbed in a gang attack near his surgery, was pictured embracing a visibly emotional David Webber.

Speaking at the vigil, Dr Kumar urged students to "look out for each other", with Barnaby's father by his side.