Nottingham attack suspect 'is West African man, 31, who has legally lived in UK for years' as cops probe mental health

14 June 2023, 05:55 | Updated: 14 June 2023, 06:10

The Nottingham suspect's mental health is being looked into
The Nottingham suspect's mental health is being looked into. Picture: Alamy/Social media

By Will Taylor

The Nottingham attack suspect is a 31-year-old man from West Africa who has legally lived in the UK for years - and detectives are looking into his mental health.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The unnamed man is being questioned after three people died and three others were injured in a morning of horror on Tuesday.

Two Nottingham University students, Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar, both 19, were stabbed to death near their home in Ilkeston Road at about 4am.

Then about an hour later a man in his 50s was stabbed to death in Magdala Road and his van was stolen.

The Vauxhall Vivaro was driven into three people in the city centre. One is in a critical condition in hospital while the other two escaped with minor injuries.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

The van was later stopped and police arrested a man. It was pictured with cracks in the windscreen.

It is understood the suspect is from West Africa and he has legally lived in the UK for years. Reports suggest he had been in Britain since his teenage years.

The students were killed at the beginning of the frenzy
The students were killed at the beginning of the frenzy. Picture: Social media

The attack, which would have taken place when the streets were much quieter than later in the day, raised public concern over whether it was a terror attack. Counter-terror officers deployed to help in raids.

But police have not declared it as such and are examining the suspect's mental health.

A property was later raided in Ilkeston Road, where the rampage began.

Read more: Teenage hockey star named as second student, 19, killed in Nottingham van and knife rampage

A witness said they heard "blood-curdling" screams when the first stabbings broke out.

Barnaby's grandfather Phil Robson said: "It’s tragic. Barney’s parents are in bits as you can imagine. Everyone knows the family locally."

He told The Sun: "We're trying to protect the family. We are still unsure what has gone on at the moment.

"Barney's parents are with officers as we speak."

Hundreds attended a vigil
Hundreds attended a vigil. Picture: Alamy

Barnaby's cricket club, Bishops Hull Cricket Club in Taunton, said: "Today we learnt of the death of our dear friend and team mate, Barnaby Webber.

"Barney was attacked at the early hours of this morning walking home with a friend after a night out on 13/06/2023 and had lost his life.

Read more: 'A truly horrendous, tragic incident': Hundreds gather for vigil to pay tribute to victims of Nottingham attack

"'Webbs' joined the club back in 2021 and has since then been a key part of our club and made such an impact in such a short space of time.

"Playing more than 30 games for the club, scoring 622 runs, and taking 29 wickets, his memory will live on."

Forensics have combed through Nottingham's streets
Forensics have combed through Nottingham's streets. Picture: Alamy
The van showed signs of damage
The van showed signs of damage. Picture: Alamy

Grace played hockey for Southgate in London, and was in her age group's England squad. Her parents were too upset to speak to reporters.

The students are thought to have met through their passion for hockey.

They were coming back from Pryzm nightclub in the city when the attack happened.

Hundreds went to a vigil for the victims at St Peter's Church in the city centre on Tuesday evening.

Nottinghamshire Police's Chief Constable Kate Meynell said it was "an horrific and tragic incident" and the deaths are all thought to be linked.

Rishi Sunak described it as "shocking" while the city's three Labour MPs, Nadia Whittome, Lilian Greenwood and Alex Norris, said Nottingham had been "devastated" by the deaths.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jon Sopel sums up Donald Trump's day in court

Donald Trump turns 77 today, though maybe he doesn't have much to celebrate, writes Jon Sopel

Japan Shooting

Two Japanese soldiers killed in firing range shooting

Migration Global Refugees

110 million people forcibly displaced as wars add to world refugee crisis

APTOPIX Trump Classified Documents

Donald Trump mixes roles as defendant and campaigner after historic charge

Donald Trump addresses New Jersey rally after historic Miami court appearance

Donald Trump labels 'sham' indictment 'another attempt to rig and steal an election' after historic court appearance

Trump court case

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges in Miami

Two of the victims have been named as university students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Taken too soon: Tributes pour in for star students, 19, stabbed to death in knife and van rampage

His wife and children helped him pull of the 'cruel' prank

Man fakes his own death and then turns up to his funeral 'to teach family a lesson about staying in touch'

Sadiq Khan has urged staff to use gender-neutral terminology instead, including 'Londoners'

Don't say 'men and women': Sadiq Khan's staff urged to avoid using 'gender-specific' phrases

The two student victims have been named as Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Teenage hockey star named as second student, 19, killed in Nottingham van and knife rampage

Cormac McCarthy has died

No Country for Old Men novelist and Pulitzer Prize winner Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89

Boris has urged the Privileges Committee to publish its report on whether he lied to Parliament over partygate.

'They have no excuse for delay': Boris Johnson calls on Privileges Committee to publish 'nonsense' report

Harvey Evans, 15, and 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan

Two officers served gross misconduct notices after being captured following two boys before they died in a e-bike crash

Exclusive
Former Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King tells Andrew Marr the UK’s reaction to Liz Truss’ premiership was ‘a bit hysterical’

'No one got hurt': UK’s reaction to Liz Truss’ premiership was 'a bit hysterical', former Bank of England governor says

Donald Trump showed up to a cafe in Little Havana, Miami, following his court appearance

'We have a rigged country': Donald Trump slams state of America during cafe visit after historic court appearance

Residents were visibly distraught as they paid tribute to the victims of the Nottingham attack

'A truly horrendous, tragic incident': Hundreds gather for vigil to pay tribute to victims of Nottingham attack

Latest News

See more Latest News

Trump court appearance

Media outnumber protesters at Miami court before Trump’s appearance

Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'
One victim has been named as Barnaby Webber

Student randomly stabbed five minutes from his home named as victim of Notttingham van and knife rampage
The Met Office announced a heatwave in parts of the UK.

It’s official! Swathes of UK enter heatwave as people told to only use water for essential use
At least six people have died in the attack in Kryvyi Rih

Eleven killed and dozens wounded in Russian attack on civilian buildings in Volodymyr Zelenskyy's home town
Russia Ukraine War

11 killed and dozens wounded in Russian missile attack on Zelensky’s home city

Connor Chapman denies murdering Elle Edwards

'Wholly innocent' beautician Elle Edwards gunned down with sub-machine gun in 'feud between two rival gangs'
Alfie Steele faced months of abuse.

Mum and partner guilty of killing Alfie Steele, 9, who died in cold bath following months of abuse
India South Asia Cyclone

Thousands evacuated in India and Pakistan ahead of cyclone’s arrival

People arrived where the inquiry is being held to show pictures of loved ones lost during the pandemic.

No-deal Brexit planning may have 'crowded out' work on the UK's resilience preparedness for a pandemic

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC
Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss
The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges
Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit