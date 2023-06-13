'A truly horrendous, tragic incident': Hundreds gather for vigil to pay tribute to victims of Nottingham attack

13 June 2023, 17:35

Residents were visibly distraught as they paid tribute to the victims of the Nottingham attack
Residents were visibly distraught as they paid tribute to the victims of the Nottingham attack. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Hundreds have gathered to pay tribute to the victims of an attack that took place in Nottingham in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

People have gathered at St Peter's Church in the city centre to pay their respects, say prayers and light candles in memory of the three people who lost their lives in the attack.

Paul Williams, the Bishop of Nottingham and Southwell, described today as a "very difficult day" for the area.

"It’s a truly horrendous, tragic incident and my heart, my thoughts and my prayers go out to those who are directly affected," he said.

"The city will share the shock and the dismay of what’s happened."

Residents have gathered at St Peter's Church in Nottingham city centre
Residents have gathered at St Peter's Church in Nottingham city centre. Picture: Getty
Local residents comfort one another following Nottingham's attack
Local residents comfort one another following Nottingham's attack. Picture: Getty

Nottingham University has recently confirmed that two out of the three victims of Tuesday morning's attack were students.

A spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected death of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre overnight.

"We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends. We know this is likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community.”

Read More: Two students ‘five minutes from home’ among three killed in Nottingham knife and van rampage

Read More: Anti-terror cops swarm Nottingham after two people stabbed to death and three more mowed down with van

The attack took place on Tuesday morning
The attack took place on Tuesday morning. Picture: Getty

Speaking about the incident, Richard Henderson, East Midlands Ambulance Service NHS Trust Chief Executive, said: "The ongoing criminal investigation means we are not able to share further information at this time.

"However, we wish to extend our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who died in this horrific incident, and our thoughts are with all who responded to help those involved."

Police have said they will keep an "open mind" over the motive of the attack.

How the attacks unfolded

4am - Male attacker stabs a young man and a young woman on Ilkeston Road. Police later found two people dead.

5.10am - Man found dead on Magdala road after reports of 'screaming'. A resident believes what he heard was the sound of the body being discovered.

5.30am - Man in a white van hits people at around 5.30am on Milton Street near the Theatre Royal.

5.40am - Witness Kane Brady wakes up to 'gunshots' and sees a person tasered, dragged out of a van and arrested.

