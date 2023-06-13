Three killed and others injured after van tries to run people over in Nottingham as man arrested for murder

Three have been killed and others injured after a van tried to run people down in Nottingham. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Three people have been killed in Nottingham and a man has been arrested as armed police shut down the city centre.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am to find two people dead in the street.

Officers were then called to Milton Street, about a mile east, in the centre of the city, where a van tried to run three people over. They have been taken to hospital.

A man was also found dead in Magdala Road, about a mile north of Milton Street. It is believed all the incidents are linked.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody.

Nottinghamshire Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "This is an horrific and tragic incident which has claimed the lives of three people.

"We believe these three incidents are all linked and we have a man in custody.

Armed police swept in on the city centre. Picture: Alamy

Armed police deployed to the scene. Picture: Global

"This investigation is at its early stages and a team of detectives is working to establish exactly what has happened.

"We ask the public to be patient while inquiries continue. At this time, a number of roads in the city will remain closed as this investigation progresses."

Nottinghamshire Police said officers and other emergency services had deployed to Maid Marian Way in Upper Parliament Street at the city centre and other streets.

Police vehicles and tape were cordoning off the road outside the Theatre Royal. Armed police were at the scene.

NILO responders - a type of inter-agency liaison that coordinates emergency services - were at the scene wearing what appeared to be stab-proof vests.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Follow live: Nottingham police incident: Live updates as parts of city cordoned off amid major police response

Officers shut down sections of the city centre. Picture: Alamy

📺 A large cordon is in place outside Nottingham’s Theatre Royal, in Upper Parliament Street and in Market Street with police and ambulances on scene #CapitalReports pic.twitter.com/s7vROVnRUu — Capital Midlands News (@CapitalMidsNews) June 13, 2023

They are trained to help on complex police-led incidents including serious public disorder and major events.

Other roads cordoned off include Ilkeston Road, Milton Street, Maples Street, and Woodborough Road.

These are spread out throughout the city centre or within a few miles of it.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry called the attacks "truly shocking and tragic".

She added: "The fact that a man is already in custody in connection with this is really reassuring and I give my heartfelt thanks to all of the police officers and staff involved.

"It is at times like this that we really appreciate the dedication and professionalism of the police and partner agencies in keeping people safe.

"The force is working tirelessly to investigate the incident and we really appreciate the patience of the public at this time while parts of the city centre are closed.”

"There are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated," Nottinghamshire Police said earlier.

"We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes."

Rishi Sunak thanked emergency services for their response to the attacks and said that he was being kept updated on developments.

He added: "The police must be given the time to undertake their work. My thoughts are with those injured, and the family and loved ones of those who have lost their lives."

A heavy police presence was out in Nottingham. Picture: Global

Chief Inspector Neil Humphries said early on Tuesday: "Officers are currently on scene at multiple road closures due to an ongoing incident.

"Please avoid these areas as they are expected to remain closed for some time."

Residents faced difficulties getting around after the tram network was suspended due to the incident.

Armed police are among the officers in the city centre. Picture: Global

Charlie Burley, a radio presenter, said he was woken up at 5.30am by what sounded like about ten-20 emergency services vehicles.

"It went on for about half an hour," he said. "The noise was just relentless."

Mr Burley, who lives near one of the closed off streets, said he was unsure what the incident was, but added that his friend had been told to stay home from work.

One resident, Louisa, needed to get her son for his GCSE exam but found the tram shut.

She took the bus instead which only took her part of the way and they had to run through town.

"It's very worrying. Very concerned to know why. It must have been a major incident," she told LBC.

"I understand why the trams aren't running… but what's going on with the police, I don't know, and it is quite concerning really.

"I have asked a few questions, but nobody tells you anything. As the public, I think we need to know something."

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue tweeted: "We are currently in attendance at an incident in the City Centre assisting @nottspolice.

"There has been disruption to @NETTram's - keep updated on their social media for any changes throughout the day.

"We ask that people avoid the area."