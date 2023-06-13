Live

Nottingham police incident: Live updates as parts of city cordoned off amid major police response

13 June 2023, 08:06 | Updated: 13 June 2023, 08:09

A major police response was in place in Nottingham this morning
A major police response was in place in Nottingham this morning. Picture: Global

By Asher McShane

Police have closed multiple roads and stopped trams in Nottingham amid a ‘major incident'.

Nottinghamshire Police said officers and other emergency services are currently in attendance at several locations in the city, including the Maid Marian Way junction of Upper Parliament Street.

Police said: ‘"here are multiple road closures in place throughout the city while the incident is being investigated.

"We are asking the public and motorists to please avoid the following areas and plan alternate routes."

It isn't yet clear what sparked the major police response.

Follow live updates below

