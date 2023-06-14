'Look out for each other': Heartbroken families of Nottingham attack victims come together at emotional vigil

Families of Nottingham attack victims Barnaby Webber, Grace Kumar and Ian Coates at a vigil in the city. Picture: PA

Stephen Rigley

The heartbroken dad of Grace Kumar, who was killed in the Nottingham attack on Tuesday, has urged students to "look out for each other" following his daughter's death.

The families of the victims of the Nottingham attacks have come together united in their shared grief at an emotional vigil in the city.

Thousands of people gathered at the city's university to pay their tributes to Barnaby Webber and his friend Grace, both 19, and Ian Coates, 65, who were all killed in yesterday's knife and van rampage.

Grace's father Dr Sanjoy Kumar, who previously saved the lives of three teenagers who were stabbed in a gang attack near his surgery, was pictured embracing a visibly emotional David Webber.

Speaking at the vigil, Dr Kumar urged students to "look out for each other", with Barnaby's father by his side.

Grace and Barnaby's father stood side-by-side at a vigil for their children and school caretaker Ian Coates. Picture: Sky

He said: "You all touched her lives, and hence ours. You will never be forgotten, by us certainly."

He added that what he is going through "should never happen to any parent".

"Thank you for the things you did for our daughter and Barny. And look out for each other. Thank you," he continued.

Meanwhile, Barnaby's father David Webber told crowds in Nottingham through tears: "I cannot comprehend how I am going to deal with it.

"Myself and Emma and Charlie and his family and friends...I know Barny would be super-touched by everyone that's here.

"He loved it. He loved it here. He couldn't wait to come back. It drove me mad.

"His heart will be with you guys forever and thank you so much. I really can't say much more."

Barnaby Webber. Picture: Handout

Grace Kumar. Picture: Social Media

Barnaby's mother and father Emma and David were seen supporting their son, who were carrying two cuddly toys.

Earlier today, the third victim of the attack was named as local school caretaker Ian Coates.

After Grace and Barnaby were attacked, Mr Coates was killed and the suspect stole his van.

The attacker then took the van, which he drove into three people in the city centre.

One is in a critical condition in hospital while the other two escaped with minor injuries. The suspect was arrested soon afterwards.