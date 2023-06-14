Tributes paid to 'fun, friendly and brilliant' student Grace Kumar, one of three killed in 'devastating' Nottingham attacks

14 June 2023, 09:01

Tributes have come in for Grace Kumar, who was killed in a knife attack in Nottingham on Tuesday
Tributes have come in for Grace Kumar, who was killed in a knife attack in Nottingham on Tuesday. Picture: Handout/Twitter

By Kit Heren

Tributes have been paid to Grace Kumar, a "fun, friendly and brilliant" student who was one of three people killed in a series of attacks in Nottingham on Tuesday.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grace, 19, was with fellow student Barnaby Webber on the way home from a night out when they were knifed to death in the early hours of Tuesday.

Another man, in his 50s, also died in a linked attack. Three more were injured, with one still in a critical condition. A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The motive behind the attacks is not yet clear.

Grace, a keen hockey player, played for England at age group level, and is thought to have turned out for her local club in north London. She also played cricket for a local club in the same area, captaining a junior side.

Woodford Wells Cricket Club, in Essex, said Grace Kumar, who died in the knife and van attack in Nottingham on Tuesday, was "fun, friendly and brilliant".

Grace is thought to have attended Bancroft School
Grace is thought to have attended Bancroft School. Picture: Social media

"Devastated to hear the news about former Wells Baby Belles captain, Grace Kumar," the club tweeted.

"A fiercely competitive, talented and dedicated cricketer and hockey player.

They added that their thoughts were with her family "and everyone who knew Grace - fun, friendly and brilliant."

England Hockey added: "We are all deeply saddened by the news of the tragic death of Grace Kumar in Nottingham on Tuesday.

"Grace was a popular member of the England U16 and U18 squads and our thoughts are with Grace’s family, friends, teammates and the whole hockey community at this time."

Grace Kumar
Grace Kumar. Picture: social media

Grace is thought to have attended the private day school Bancroft School in north-east London. Her family were too distraught to comment on her death when approached on Tuesday evening. Her father is thought to be Sanjoy Kumar, a GP who helped saved victims of a stabbing in 2009.

It comes after the family of Barnaby also 19, paid tribute to their "beautiful" son and told of their "complete devastation" at his death.

The Webber family described their "complete devastation" at the "senseless murder of our son", saying he was a "beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to".

His dad David and mum Emma, and younger brother Charlie, said: "Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

Grace captained a junior side of her local cricket club as a child
Grace captained a junior side of her local cricket club as a child. Picture: Twitter
Grace captained a junior side of her local cricket club as a child
Grace captained a junior side of her local cricket club as a child. Picture: Twitter
Grace captained a junior side of her local cricket club as a child
Grace captained a junior side of her local cricket club as a child. Picture: Twitter

"Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

"A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

"At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

"As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

"His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve.

Barnaby Webber
Barnaby Webber. Picture: social media
Barnaby's younger brother Charlie was said to be 'beyond bereft' at his death
Barnaby's younger brother Charlie was said to be 'beyond bereft' at his death. Picture: Family handout/PA
Barnaby Webber
Barnaby Webber. Picture: social media

"We are so proud to release these photographs, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend.

"Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far."

A spokesperson for the university confirmed their students' deaths "with great sadness".

They added: "We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends.

"We know this is likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community.

“Support is available through our support and wellbeing services for any of our community who may need it.

The student union added: "We are devastated and shocked by the tragic events that took place last night in the city centre.

"We stand in solidarity with all our students and the wider city, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of those harmed, alongside those directly and indirectly affected by the unfolding of these terrible events."

In an update given on Tuesday evening, Nottinghamshire Police said that they believe the suspect behind the attack stole a van from another victim before driving at members of the public at random.

Speaking outside the city's police station, Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after a member of the public reported that two people aged 19 had been stabbed and were unresponsive.

A vigil for the dead was held on Tuesday night
A vigil for the victims was held on Tuesday night. Picture: Getty

"We had a further call to another incident in Milton Street, where the driver of a stolen van had attempted to run over three people. As a result, one man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries".

She continued: "The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was tasered and detained by police officers on suspicion of murder. A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public.

"At the moment, we believe that the suspect has stolen this man's vehicle and driven it to Milton Street, where he is then driven at members of the public.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation. I need to determine exactly what the motives were behind this attack."

Forensic officers in Nottingham
Forensic officers in Nottingham. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday evening, hundreds gathered to pay tribute to the three people who lost their lives in the random attack, including Grace and Barnaby.

Residents gathered inside St Peter's Church in the city centre to pay their respects, say prayers and light candles in memory of the victims.

Paul Williams, the Bishop of Nottingham and Southwell, described today as a "very difficult day" for the area.

"It’s a truly horrendous, tragic incident and my heart, my thoughts and my prayers go out to those who are directly affected," he said."The city will share the shock and the dismay of what’s happened."

Police after the attacks
Police after the attacks. Picture: Getty

Home Secretary Suella Braverman also expressed shock at the attack.She said: "First of all, I want to say how shocked and saddened I am that three people have lost their lives earlier today in Nottingham and that further individuals have been injured in this tragic incident.

"My thoughts first and foremost are with all of those who have been involved, their friends, their families and their communities.

"I want to thank the emergency services for their rapid response. They're working around the clock to keep people safe and we're incredibly grateful for their efforts."

How the attacks unfolded

4am - Male attacker stabs a young man and a young woman on Ilkeston Road. Police later found two people dead.\

5.10am - Man found dead on Magdala road after reports of 'screaming'. A resident believes what he heard was the sound of the body being discovered.

5.30am - Man in a white van - believed to have been stolen from victim - hits people at around 5.30am on Milton Street near the Theatre Royal.

5.40am - Witness Kane Brady wakes up to 'gunshots' and sees a person tasered, dragged out of a van and arrested.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A storehouse building in Odesa hit by a Russian missile

At least six killed in Russian attacks in south and east Ukraine

The economy grew slightly in April

Economy grows slightly in April, boosted by more spending in pubs and bars

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were killed after being attacked in the street in Nottingham on Tuesday morning

'Beautiful, brilliant, young man': Family's tribute to student killed in Nottingham attack in 'senseless murder'

The Nottingham attacks unfolded over 90 minutes

Morning of horror: How the Nottingham attacks broke out as students and man killed and three others injured in rampage

Aerial view of the Rust film set

Weapons expert in Alec Baldwin case was hungover on Rust set, prosecutors claim

Jon Sopel sums up Donald Trump's day in court

Donald Trump turns 77 today, though maybe he doesn't have much to celebrate, writes Jon Sopel

The Nottingham suspect's mental health is being looked into

Nottingham attack suspect 'is West African man, 31, who has legally lived in UK for years' as cops probe mental health

Japan Shooting

Two Japanese soldiers killed in firing range shooting

Migration Global Refugees

110 million people forcibly displaced as wars add to world refugee crisis

APTOPIX Trump Classified Documents

Donald Trump mixes roles as defendant and campaigner after historic charge

Donald Trump addresses New Jersey rally after historic Miami court appearance

Donald Trump labels 'sham' indictment 'another attempt to rig and steal an election' after historic court appearance

Trump court case

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges in Miami

Two of the victims have been named as university students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Taken too soon: Tributes pour in for star students, 19, stabbed to death in knife and van rampage

His wife and children helped him pull of the 'cruel' prank

Man fakes his own death and then turns up to his funeral 'to teach family a lesson about staying in touch'

Sadiq Khan has urged staff to use gender-neutral terminology instead, including 'Londoners'

Don't say 'men and women': Sadiq Khan's staff urged to avoid using 'gender-specific' phrases

The two student victims have been named as Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Teenage hockey star named as second student, 19, killed in Nottingham van and knife rampage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cormac McCarthy has died

No Country for Old Men novelist and Pulitzer Prize winner Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89

Boris has urged the Privileges Committee to publish its report on whether he lied to Parliament over partygate.

'They have no excuse for delay': Boris Johnson calls on Privileges Committee to publish 'nonsense' report
Harvey Evans, 15, and 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan

Two officers served gross misconduct notices after being captured following two boys before they died in a e-bike crash
Former Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King tells Andrew Marr the UK’s reaction to Liz Truss’ premiership was ‘a bit hysterical’

'No one got hurt': UK’s reaction to Liz Truss’ premiership was 'a bit hysterical', former Bank of England governor says
Donald Trump showed up to a cafe in Little Havana, Miami, following his court appearance

'We have a rigged country': Donald Trump slams state of America during cafe visit after historic court appearance
Residents were visibly distraught as they paid tribute to the victims of the Nottingham attack

'A truly horrendous, tragic incident': Hundreds gather for vigil to pay tribute to victims of Nottingham attack
Trump court appearance

Media outnumber protesters at Miami court before Trump’s appearance

Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'
One victim has been named as Barnaby Webber

Student randomly stabbed five minutes from his home named as victim of Notttingham van and knife rampage
The Met Office announced a heatwave in parts of the UK.

It’s official! Swathes of UK enter heatwave as people told to only use water for essential use

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC
Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss
The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges
Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit