'Beautiful, brilliant, young man': Family's tribute to student killed in Nottingham attack in 'senseless murder'

14 June 2023, 08:10 | Updated: 14 June 2023, 08:37

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were killed after being attacked in the street in Nottingham on Tuesday morning
Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were killed after being attacked in the street in Nottingham on Tuesday morning. Picture: Family handout/social media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

The family of one of the students killed in the Nottingham attacks have paid tribute to their "beautiful" son and told of their "complete devastation" at his death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Barnaby Webber's family described their "complete devastation" at the "senseless murder of our son", saying he was a "beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to".

His dad David and mum Emma, and younger brother Charlie, said: "Complete devastation is not enough to describe our pain and loss at the senseless murder of our son.

"Barnaby Philip John Webber was a beautiful, brilliant, bright young man, with everything in life to look forward to.

"A talented and passionate cricketer, who was over the moon to have made selection to his university cricket team.

Read more: Nottingham attack suspect 'is West African man, 31, who has legally lived in UK for years' as cops probe mental health

Barnaby's younger brother Charlie was said to be 'beyond bereft' at his death
Barnaby's younger brother Charlie was said to be 'beyond bereft' at his death. Picture: Family handout/PA

"At 19 he was just at the start of his journey into adulthood and was developing into a wonderful young man.

"As parents we are enormously proud of everything he achieved and all the plans he had made.

"His brother is bereft beyond belief, and at this time we ask for privacy as a family to be allowed time to process and grieve.

"We are so proud to release these photographs, chosen by us as a family, of an amazing son, brother, grandson, nephew and friend.

L-R Dad David, Barnaby, his mum Emma and his younger brother Charlie
L-R Dad David, Barnaby, his mum Emma and his younger brother Charlie. Picture: Family handout/PA

"Thank you for your understanding, and to everyone who has supported us in this awful journey so far."

Tributes have been pouring in for Barnaby, 19, and fellow star student Grace Kumar, also 19, who were stabbed to death in a random attack in Nottingham on Tuesday morning.

Grace and Barnaby, both 19, were on their way home from a night out at around 4am on Tuesday morning when they were killed.

Another man, in his 50s, also died in the attack. Three more were injured, with one still in a critical condition.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder. The motive behind the attack is not yet clear.

Listen and subscribe to Unprecedented: Inside Downing Street on Global Player

Barnaby Webber
Barnaby Webber. Picture: social media

Tributes have been pouring in for the two University of Nottingham students, with Grace described as an up-and-coming hockey star.

She is believed to have risen through the ranks at London's Southgate Hockey club, while Barnaby played at Bishops Hull Cricket Club in Taunton, as well as the university cricket club.

Barnaby's cricket club said: "Today we learnt of the death of our dear friend and team mate, Barnaby Webber.

"Barney was attacked at the early hours of this morning walking home with a friend after a night out on 13/06/2023 and had lost his life.

"'Webbs' joined the club back in 2021 and has since then been a key part of our club and made such an impact in such a short space of time.

"Playing more than 30 games for the club, scoring 622 runs, and taking 29 wickets, his memory will live on."

Read More: Teenage hockey star named as second student, 19, killed in Nottingham van and knife rampage

On Tuesday, Barnaby's grandfather Phil Robson confirmed his death, according to the Sun.

"It’s tragic. We can’t say anything at the moment. Everyone knows the family locally," he said.

Meanwhile, one of Grace's friends told The Sun that she was "grieving".

Grace Kumar was an up-and-coming hockey star
Grace Kumar was an up-and-coming hockey star. Picture: social media

In an update given on Tuesday evening, Nottinghamshire Police said that they believe the suspect behind the attack stole a van from another victim before driving at members of the public at random.

Speaking outside the city's police station, Police Chief Constable Kate Meynell said: "Police were called to Ilkeston Road just after 4am after a member of the public reported that two people aged 19 had been stabbed and were unresponsive.

"We had a further call to another incident in Milton Street, where the driver of a stolen van had attempted to run over three people. As a result, one man is in hospital in a critical condition while two others are believed to have suffered minor injuries"

Nottingham major incident: Full police statement

She continued: "The van was then stopped on Maple Street, where a man was tasered and detained by police officers on suspicion of murder. A man in his 50s was also found dead from knife injuries in Magdala Road by a member of the public.

"At the moment, we believe that the suspect has stolen this man's vehicle and driven it to Milton Street, where he is then driven at members of the public.

"We are still in the early stages of the investigation. I need to determine exactly what the motives were behind this attack."

Read More: Anti-terror cops swarm Nottingham after two people stabbed to death and three more mowed down with van

'A truly horrendous, tragic incident'

Flowers and candles lie at the altar after being placed by friends of the deceased during a vigil at St Peter’s Church
Flowers and candles lie at the altar after being placed by friends of the deceased during a vigil at St Peter’s Church. Picture: Getty

On Tuesday evening, hundreds gathered to pay tribute to the three people who lost their lives in the random attack, including Grace and Barnaby.

Residents gathered inside St Peter's Church in the city centre to pay their respects, say prayers and light candles in memory of the victims.

Paul Williams, the Bishop of Nottingham and Southwell, described today as a "very difficult day" for the area.

"It’s a truly horrendous, tragic incident and my heart, my thoughts and my prayers go out to those who are directly affected," he said.

"The city will share the shock and the dismay of what’s happened."

Read More: 'A truly horrendous, tragic incident': Hundreds gather for vigil to pay tribute to victims of Nottingham attack

It came after Nottingham University confirmed two of their students were victims.

A spokesperson said: "It is with great sadness that we confirm the sudden and unexpected death of two of our students following a major incident in Nottingham city centre overnight.

"We are shocked and devastated by the news and our thoughts are with those affected, their families and friends. We know this is likely to cause distress for staff and students in our community."

Read More: Three killed and others injured after van tries to run people over in Nottingham as man arrested for murder

Home Secretary Suella Braverman also expressed shock at the attack.

She said: "First of all, I want to say how shocked and saddened I am that three people have lost their lives earlier today in Nottingham and that further individuals have been injured in this tragic incident.

"My thoughts first and foremost are with all of those who have been involved, their friends, their families and their communities.

"I want to thank the emergency services for their rapid response. They're working around the clock to keep people safe and we're incredibly grateful for their efforts."

Barnaby was on the way home from a night out with a female student
Barnaby was on the way home from a night out with a female student. Picture: Facebook

Earlier in the day, a student told the Daily Telegraph: "They just got unlucky. They were five minutes from home and got stabbed by a random guy."

A witness said he saw a young man and woman get stabbed in Ilkeston Road, west of the city centre, at about 4am, before the attacker calmly walked off.

The witness, who did not give his name, said: "Being a hot night, I had the window open and I just heard some awful, blood-curdling screams.

"It's often quite busy with people coming back from town and you get the usual boyfriend-girlfriend arguments, so I thought it was something like that."

When he looked out of his window, he saw a "black guy dressed all in black with a hood and rucksack grappling with some people".

"She was screaming 'Help!' I just wish I'd shouted something out of the window to unnerve the assailant," he told the BBC.

"I saw him stab the lad first and then the woman. It was repeated stabbing - four or five times. The lad collapsed in the middle of the road."

Armed police have been seen carrying out a raid on a property on Ilkeston Road, where the first two victims were found dead in the street. Two women were seen being led into a police van by counter-terror police.

Mohammed Qasim and Nisar Ahmed, who work at Xclusive Hair Studio next door to a property on Ilkeston Road where uniformed officers are stood outside, said the property had been raided last year.

Mr Qasim said they were in the shop when the property was raided.

"The for sale sign has been up for about two-three months.

"We haven't seen anyone since," he said.

Another witness Joshua Fenner, told LBC: “I woke up about 5.30am and I heard shouting outside. We get stuff like that all the time.

“Outside my window I see a police car and a policeman running towards what seems to be a white van still parked at the end of our road.

“The policeman was shouting 'get out of the car.'"

The van was stopped and a man detained by police
The van was stopped and a man detained by police. Picture: Alamy

How the attacks unfolded

4am - Male attacker stabs a young man and a young woman on Ilkeston Road. Police later found two people dead.

5.10am - Man found dead on Magdala road after reports of 'screaming'. A resident believes what he heard was the sound of the body being discovered.

5.30am - Man in a white van - believed to have been stolen from victim - hits people at around 5.30am on Milton Street near the Theatre Royal.

5.40am - Witness Kane Brady wakes up to 'gunshots' and sees a person tasered, dragged out of a van and arrested.

Student in Nottingham recounts what he saw amid serious incident

Armed police swept on Nottingham
Armed police swept on Nottingham. Picture: Alamy
Police described the incident as horrific
Police described the incident as horrific. Picture: Alamy

The deaths have shocked the city, which woke up to swathes of the centre shut down due to the police cordons.

A resident in Ilkeston Road said he was was asked for CCTV footage by a policewoman "banging on my door" about 5am.

The man, who called himself Wayne, said he had not seen anything.

Nottinghamshire Police's Chief Constable Kate Meynell said it was "an horrific and tragic incident" and the deaths are all thought to be linked.

Rishi Sunak said he was being kept updated and called it a "shocking incident".

The city's three Labour MPs, Nadia Whittome, Lilian Greenwood and Alex Norris, said Nottingham had been "devastated" by the deaths.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Tributes have come in for Grace Kumar, who was killed in a knife attack in Nottingham on Tuesday

Tributes paid to 'fun, friendly and brilliant' student Grace Kumar, one of three killed in 'devastating' Nottingham attacks
A storehouse building in Odesa hit by a Russian missile

At least six killed in Russian attacks in south and east Ukraine

The economy grew slightly in April

Economy grows slightly in April, boosted by more spending in pubs and bars

The Nottingham attacks unfolded over 90 minutes

Morning of horror: How the Nottingham attacks broke out as students and man killed and three others injured in rampage

Aerial view of the Rust film set

Weapons expert in Alec Baldwin case was hungover on Rust set, prosecutors claim

Jon Sopel sums up Donald Trump's day in court

Donald Trump turns 77 today, though maybe he doesn't have much to celebrate, writes Jon Sopel

The Nottingham suspect's mental health is being looked into

Nottingham attack suspect 'is West African man, 31, who has legally lived in UK for years' as cops probe mental health

Japan Shooting

Two Japanese soldiers killed in firing range shooting

Migration Global Refugees

110 million people forcibly displaced as wars add to world refugee crisis

APTOPIX Trump Classified Documents

Donald Trump mixes roles as defendant and campaigner after historic charge

Donald Trump addresses New Jersey rally after historic Miami court appearance

Donald Trump labels 'sham' indictment 'another attempt to rig and steal an election' after historic court appearance

Trump court case

Donald Trump pleads not guilty to federal charges in Miami

Two of the victims have been named as university students Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Taken too soon: Tributes pour in for star students, 19, stabbed to death in knife and van rampage

His wife and children helped him pull of the 'cruel' prank

Man fakes his own death and then turns up to his funeral 'to teach family a lesson about staying in touch'

Sadiq Khan has urged staff to use gender-neutral terminology instead, including 'Londoners'

Don't say 'men and women': Sadiq Khan's staff urged to avoid using 'gender-specific' phrases

The two student victims have been named as Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar

Teenage hockey star named as second student, 19, killed in Nottingham van and knife rampage

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cormac McCarthy has died

No Country for Old Men novelist and Pulitzer Prize winner Cormac McCarthy dies aged 89

Boris has urged the Privileges Committee to publish its report on whether he lied to Parliament over partygate.

'They have no excuse for delay': Boris Johnson calls on Privileges Committee to publish 'nonsense' report
Harvey Evans, 15, and 16-year-old Kyrees Sullivan

Two officers served gross misconduct notices after being captured following two boys before they died in a e-bike crash
Former Governor of the Bank of England Mervyn King tells Andrew Marr the UK’s reaction to Liz Truss’ premiership was ‘a bit hysterical’

'No one got hurt': UK’s reaction to Liz Truss’ premiership was 'a bit hysterical', former Bank of England governor says
Donald Trump showed up to a cafe in Little Havana, Miami, following his court appearance

'We have a rigged country': Donald Trump slams state of America during cafe visit after historic court appearance
Residents were visibly distraught as they paid tribute to the victims of the Nottingham attack

'A truly horrendous, tragic incident': Hundreds gather for vigil to pay tribute to victims of Nottingham attack
Trump court appearance

Media outnumber protesters at Miami court before Trump’s appearance

Fergie has branded the pair 'brave' for making the move to California.

Fergie labels Harry and Meghan 'brave' for moving to US and says they are 'blazing a trail'
One victim has been named as Barnaby Webber

Student randomly stabbed five minutes from his home named as victim of Notttingham van and knife rampage
The Met Office announced a heatwave in parts of the UK.

It’s official! Swathes of UK enter heatwave as people told to only use water for essential use

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge

Prince Andrew refuses to leave Royal Lodge mansion during roof works over fears King Charles won't let him back in
Archie, pictured with his family, was said to be thrilled by the gift

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s son Archie was given a free bike for his birthday as shop shares ‘thank you’ letter
Piers Morgan would 'inject' information into articles

Piers Morgan 'injected' information into royal articles, Prince Harry phone hacking trial hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tom and Rachel Reeves

Labour's green pledge delayed due to 'mess' Tories made of the economy, Rachel Reeves tells LBC
Women express outrage as mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit

'Shame on her midwife!': Women outraged after mum-of-three jailed for taking abortion pills after legal limit
Shelagh Fogarty and this caller discuss mother Carla Foster's jail term, after being found guilty of terminating her pregnancy after the legal limit.

Was it right for a woman to be jailed after aborting her baby after 34 weeks? Shelagh Fogarty and this caller, discuss
The News Agent's Jon Sopel brands Donald Trump as 'chaotic' and deems his mishandling of confidential documents as for 'bragging rights'.

Donald Trump has 'driven a coach and horses' through security laws says Jon Sopel

James O'Brien slammed Nadine Dorries calling her claim that she was left off Boris Johnson's Honours list a 'sob story'.

James O'Brien slams Nadine Dorries' honours snub 'sob story'

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges

'Chaos, crisis and confusion': Nick Ferrari sums up the Tory 'fights' over housing migrants on barges
Bojo

'Can Sunak separate himself from the legacy of Boris Johnson?', asks James O'Brien

Nick Ferrari

'He's let the constituents down!': Caller slams Boris Johnson's performance as 'embarrassing'
'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

'Boris Johnson should be PM again' says caller, and defends him against 'witch hunt'

Conservative peer Lord Gavin Barwell reacts to Boris Johnson's resignation.

'It's literally straight out of Donald Trump’s playbook': Tory Peer says Boris only has himself to blame for resignation

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit