Hezbollah fires 'dozens' of missiles towards Israel, as fears grow of all-out war

Rockets fired from southern Lebanon are intercepted by Israel's Iron Dome air defence system over the Upper Galilee region in northern Israel. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Hezbollah has fired dozens of missiles at Israel, sparking fears of an all-out war.

The Lebanese militant group said it fired the 30 missiles in response to Israeli attacks on two settlements that are said to have injured civilians.

Israel also assassinated top Hezbollah commander in Beirut this week, and was blamed for the killing of a Hamas leader in Iran, as tensions escalated.

The Israeli iron dome defence system was activated by the rockets on Saturday, shooting down most of them, according to the IDF.

No one was injured by the missiles, they said, and the Israeli military also managed to take out the Hezbollah missile launcher.

Several countries, including the UK, France and the US, have advised their citizens to leave Lebanon. Some airlines have suspended flights to the country.

The Israeli Iron Dome air defense system fires to intercept an attack from Lebanon over the Galilee region. Picture: Alamy

The crisis in the region has intensified this week after the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas' political leader, in Iran, and Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukr.

The assassination of Haniyeh has been blamed on Israel by Iran, but the Israeli government has not confirmed its responsibility.

Hezbollah said in a statement after the rockets were fired: "In support of our steadfast Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and in support of their valiant and honourable resistance, and in response to the Israeli enemy’s attacks on the steadfast southern villages and safe homes, especially the attacks that targeted the villages of Kafr Kila and Deir Siryan and injured civilians, the Islamic Resistance included the new settlement of Beit Hillel in its fire schedule and bombarded it for the first time with dozens of Katyusha rockets."

The IDF said: "Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel overnight, approximately 30 projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanon, most of which were intercepted by the IDF Aerial Defense Array,” the IDF wrote.

"One projectile was identified falling in the area of Beit Hillel, and several fell in open areas. No injuries were reported.

“Shortly after, the IAF struck the Hezbollah launcher from which the projectiles were launched and additional terrorist infrastructure in the area of Marjaayoun in southern Lebanon."

It comes after the IDF said that Israeli airstrikes in the West Bank killed nine Palestinian militants on Saturday,.

Meanwhile ceasefire discussions on Gaza continued, with an Israel delegation led by the Mossad chief briefly visiting Cairo, an Egyptian official said.

The US has urged Israel to push for a ceasefire.