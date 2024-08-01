Israel confirms death of Hamas’ military leader - one day after group’s political chief was killed in Iran

Mohammed Deif
Mohammed Deif. Picture: IDF
The head of Hamas’ military wing was killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza last month, Israel's military has confirmed.

The confirmation of the death of Mohammed Deif comes just a day after it emerged that Hamas’ political leader, Isrmail Haniyeh, was killed in a strike in Tehran on Tuesday. 

“The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) announces that on July 13th, 2024, IDF fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Yunis, and following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike,” the military said. 

Hamas initially denied that Deif had died in the airstrike which they claim killed more than 90 people.

Israeli PM Netanyahu Delivers Address To Joint Meeting Of U.S. Congress
Israeli PM Netanyahu Delivers Address To Joint Meeting Of U.S. Congress. Picture: Getty

Deif is believed to be one of the masterminds behind Hamas’ terror attack against Israel on October 7, which killed 1,200 Israels triggered the ongoing war in Gaza.

He rose through the ranks of Hamas over three decades by helping to develop its network of tunnels in Gaza and weaponry systems. 

Read More: Top Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in Israeli strike in Tehran, says Iran’s Revolutionary Guards

Read More: Iran vows 'severe punishment' for Israel after Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh 'killed in Israeli strike in Tehran'

Israel has said it would continue its war in Gaza so long as Hamas remains functional and has repeatedly vowed to take out the group’s leaders.

Israel’s Defence Minister, Yoav Gallant, said the strike on Deig was a “significant milestone” towards achieving the goals of the war. 

“The results of this operation reflect that Hamas is an organisation in disintegration,” Gallant posted on social media.

James on the 'profound tragedy' of Israel's 'inevitably negative' status amid Gaza conflict

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has repeatedly defended his persisntence with the war in Gaza, telling the US Congress last week: “Our enemies are your enemies.” 

“When we fight Iran, we're fighting the most radical and murderous enemy of the United States of America,” Mr Netanyahu told US lawmakers.

“Our fight is your fight, and our victory will be your victory,” he added.

His landmark speech did not come without controversy, with many Democrats criticising the address as political pressure builds over Joe Biden’s support for Mr Netanyahu. 

“Benjamin Netanyahu’s presentation in the House Chamber today was by far the worst presentation of any foreign dignitary invited and honored with the privilege of addressing the Congress of the United States,” former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote on X.

