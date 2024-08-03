US to send more jets and warships to Middle East as Iran threatens Israel after Hamas leader assassinated

3 August 2024, 08:10 | Updated: 3 August 2024, 08:26

File photo of a US fighter jet in the Middle East
File photo of a US fighter jet in the Middle East. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

The US will send more jets and warships to the Middle East as tensions escalate in the region, after Iran threatened Israel following the assassination of a top Hamas leader.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Pentagon said it would move an extra fighter squadron and more warships into the region, adding that it commitment to Israel was "ironclad".

The US also said that its forces already in the Middle East had been put into a higher state of readiness to deploy.

It comes after the deaths of two senior leaders of Iranian proxy groups in recent days.

Iranian leader Ayatollah Khamenei pledged to retaliate with "harsh punishment" for the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tenerife, with three days of mourning declared.

Israel has not commented publicly on the attack, although Iran and Hamas both blame the country for Haniyeh's death.

Read more: Israel confirms death of Hamas’ military leader - one day after group’s political chief was killed in Iran

Read more: Netanyahu vows retaliation against Hezbollah after weekend strike kills 12 children

Hamas says leader Ismail Haniyeh killed in air strike in Iran

His death on Wednesday came just hours after Israel claimed it had killed Fuad Shukr, the top military leader of Hezbollah, Iran's proxy in Lebanon.

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin "ordered adjustments to U.S. military posture designed to improve U.S. force protection, to increase support for the defense of Israel, and to ensure the United States is prepared to respond to various contingencies," the Pentagon said.

The extra fighter squadron in the Middle East is for "reinforcing... defensive air support capability," US military chiefs added in a statement.

"Additionally, Secretary Austin has ordered additional ballistic missile defense-capable cruisers and destroyers to the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command regions," according to the statement.

Human Rights Watch: 'The UK needs to be using every leverage that it has against Israel to stop this'

"The Department is also taking steps to increase our readiness to deploy additional land-based ballistic missile defense."

In April, Iran launched a barrage of missiles and drones at Israel in retaliation for the killing of an Iranian military leader in Damascus. The US and UK were among the countries that helped Israel defend itself from the attack.

Israeli Prime Minister warned his compatriots that "challenging days lie ahead... we have heard threats from all sides."

"We are prepared for any scenario," he added.

But Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh said that escalation was not inevitable.

She told reporters: "I think we are being very direct in our messaging that certainly we don't want to see heightened tensions and we do believe there is an off-ramp here and that is that ceasefire deal."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Italian boxer Angela Carini to be awarded prize money by IBA despite Olympic defeat to Algeria's Imane Khelif

Italian boxer Angela Carini to be awarded prize money by IBA despite Olympic defeat to Algeria's Imane Khelif

Stephen Lawrence's father has been left shocked by the decision to move his body

Stephen Lawrence's father 'appalled' by decision to return body to UK from Jamaica 31 years after racist murder

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, centre, is the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks

Plea deal for men accused of plotting 9/11 attacks revoked by US Defence Secretary

Violence erupted in Sunderland on Friday night

'Criminal thuggery' as 'far-right' rioters in Sunderland set police station ablaze amid fears of more disorder

Vietnam Politics

Vietnam’s president is confirmed as the new Communist Party chief

Hawaii Wildfire Settlement

Four billion dollar settlement met for Maui fires victims, court filings say

China Bridge Collapsed

Death toll from China bridge collapse raised to 38 as two dozen still missing

Guantanamo Sept 11

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin overrides plea agreement with 9/11 defendants

Korea Diplomat Defector

North Korea’s former number two diplomat in Cuba describes dramatic defection

Philanthropy- MrBeast

MrBeast’s reality competition faces safety complaints from initial contestants

Lebanon Hamas

Mourners bury Hamas chief Haniyeh in Qatar as escalation looms over Middle East

Experts have warned travellers against taking part in the trend

Passengers risk being ‘catapulted’ in dangerous TikTok airplane seatbelt trend

Justin Timberlake Arrest

Judge suspends Justin Timberlake’s licence over drink-drive arrest in New York

The call sparked hope among listeners amid widespread tensions this week

‘You are my people’: Shelagh’s ‘best caller ever’ shares message of hope amid tensions sparked by Southport stabbing

Jack Laugher during the Team GB Paris 2024 Kitting Out at NEC Arena on June 22,

The Team GB Olympic diver using OnlyFans 'to make ends meet'

Violence erupted in Sunderland tonight as rioters set a police station ablaze

Far-right rioters set police station ablaze in Sunderland as authorities brace for weekend of disorder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cardi B and Offset (Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Cardi B asks court to award her primary custody of her children with Offset

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer (centre) observes the floral tributes near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where three children died and eight were injured in a 'ferocious' knife attack during a Taylor Swift event.

Keir Starmer announces ‘support package’ for Southport as he visits community for the second time this week
Steven Van de Velde will compete at this year's Olympics

Calls for Paula Radcliffe to be dropped by BBC following Dutch child rapist comments

The lawsuit focuses on allegations that TikTok violated federal law (PA)

Justice Department sues TikTok over violation of children’s online privacy law

Vice President Kamala Harris (LM Otero/AP)

Kamala Harris has enough Democratic delegate votes to be presidential nominee

Police are bracing for more protests this weekend

Police 'gearing up' for weekend of riots following Southport stabbings as protesters warned of 'robust response'
BBC presenter Huw Edwards, 62, who has been charged with three counts of making indecent images of children

Lisa Nandy is right to demand Huw Edwards return his salary

Carini has apologised after the fight sparked controversy.

Italian boxer Angela Carini says sorry for not shaking Imane Khelif's hand after fight sparks gender row
Lin Yu-ting, one of the boxers at the centre of a gender row at the Olympics, won her opening bout.

Taiwan's Lin Yu-Ting becomes second boxer to win fight in Olympics after previously failing gender test
Zara Mohammed, Secretary General of the Muslim Council

Muslim Council says 'law and order' isn't enough to tackle the 'Islamophobic hate' following mosque attacks

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit