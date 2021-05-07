Holidaymakers ridicule addition of remote Tristan da Cunha on travel 'green list'

7 May 2021, 19:31

Tristan da Cunha can only be reached via a six-day boat ride from Cape Town
Tristan da Cunha can only be reached via a six-day boat ride from Cape Town

By Asher McShane

The government's list of 'green list' countries for travel this summer has sparked ridicule online after remote Tristan da Cunha was named as one of the locations people could visit without needing to quarantine.

Tristan da Cunha is the world's most remote inhabited archipelago 1,732 miles off Cape Town. Visits need to be planned a year in advance, and hopeful visitors need special permission to visit in writing from the Island's council or administration.

The island, colloquially known simply as Tristan, can only be reached by a six-day trip by cargo boat or cruise ship from Cape Town. South Africa is currently on the government's travel red list.

The current schedule shows only one eligible departure for the remainder of 2021, on June 25.

The island’s website advises would-be visitors: “You can't just turn up in Cape Town and jump on a ship to Tristan da Cunha.

Tristan da Cunha is nearly 2,000 miles off Cape Town
Tristan da Cunha is nearly 2,000 miles off Cape Town

"All visitors need the prior approval of the Administrator / Island Council, and should be prepared upon request to obtain a local Police Certificate in advance.”

It goes on to state: “You may need to plan more than a year in advance and 'pencil in' an approximate ship, assuming similar schedules in the future.

"Investigate flights to Cape Town to connect with your ship to Tristan.

"You should aim to arrive in Cape Town at least two days before the ship sails, and you may also need to wait in Cape Town for your flight home.

"Embarkation and disembarkation dates at Cape Town cannot be guaranteed, and occasionally passages have to be cancelled at short notice."

One person wrote online: "My boss went to Tristan da Cunha. It takes a week on a ferry from Cape Town (is that on the list?), there’s no bank or post office, and the social highlight of the year is the rat-hunting festival."

Teacher Lee Pickover posted on Twitter: "Love that Tristan da Cunha made the green list for travel. An island so remote that you can only get there via a 6 day boat journey from South Africa."

Another posted: "Tristan da Cunha is a British Overseas Territory with its own constitution. There is no airstrip on the main island; the only way of travelling in and out of Tristan is by boat, a six-day trip from South Africa."

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps this afternoon revealed the destinations on the 'green list' that holidaymakers can visit this summer without needing to quarantine on their return.

Mr Shapps said the key summer holiday destinations people can visit from May 17 include: Portugal, Israel and Gibraltar, but the plans were met with a backlash and were described as a "very small step" by travel firms.

The full green list includes the following countries: Portugal (including the Azores and Madeira); Australia; New Zealand; Singapore; Brunei; Iceland; Faroe Islands; Gibraltar; Falkland Islands; South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands; Saint Helena, Ascension & Tristan da Cunha; and Israel.

France, Spain and Greece are not yet included but a review will take place every three weeks, Grant Shapps said.

Surge testing has been deployed in Bolton after variants of concern were detected

Surge testing deployed in Bolton after 'cluster' of India covid variant found
An inquest is to be held into the death of railway worker Belly Mujinga, who died after allegedly being coughed on and spat at by a man with covid

Inquest to be held into death of Belly Mujinga who died of covid 'after being coughed on'
Mars Helicopter

Nasa Mars helicopter heard humming through thin Martian air

Auschwitz

Tripadvisor issues apology as it removes insensitive review of Auschwitz Museum
Manchester City and Chelsea are due to face each other in the final in Istanbul

All-English Champions League final thrown into chaos as Turkey added to travel red list
A vaccine

World Health Organisation approves emergency use of China's Sinopharm vaccine

Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result

'The Tories stole my policies': John McDonnell reacts to Hartlepool by-election result
Labour needs a 'snarling arrogant brawler' to take on Johnson, caller tells LBC

Labour needs a 'snarling arrogant brawler' to take on Johnson, says caller
Where does Sir Keir go from here?

Elections 2021: Where does Sir Keir go from here?

'Labour is the problem is not Keir Starmer', says MP Steve Reed

'Labour is the problem not Keir Starmer', says MP Steve Reed after 'shattering' result
Iain quickly pointed out the caller was wrong

Iain Dale dismisses caller for 'spreading fake news' about patented viruses
Lord Ricketts was speaking to LBC amid a protest by French fishing vessels

Former British ambassador calls for end to 'silly threats to cut off electricity'

