Holly Willoughby 'to address three-month absence' as she returns to host Dancing on Ice

Holly Willoughby is returning to host Dancing On Ice. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Holly Willoughby is expected to address her three-month absence from TV in her opening Dancing on Ice speech.

Willoughby has been absent from screens since she left This Morning in October.

But she will return for Dancing on Ice in January alongside Stephen Mulhern, who is replacing Phillip Schofield following his departure from ITV earlier this year.

The presenter, 42, is expected to thank viewers for their support and "mark the start" of a new positive year.

"Holly is really looking forward to putting 2023 behind her and focusing on a fresh, positive start to a new year," an insider told the Sun.

"She is considering a very brief comment at the top of the opening show, along the lines of, 'It’s good to be back,' or 'Thanks for your support,' drawing a firm line under her hiatus and marking the beginning of a new optimistic term."

The new presenter pairing marks a reunion for Willoughby and Mulhern after they first worked together on Saturday morning children's show Ministry Of Mayhem 20 years ago.

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: "Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing On Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show."

Mulhern briefly hosted alongside Willoughby in 2022 after Schofield tested positive for Covid.

This year's line-up includes former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford.

Others competing will be TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, radio presenter Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale's Roxy Shahidi.