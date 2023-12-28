Holly Willoughby to return as presenter on Dancing on Ice with Stephen Mulhern

Holly Willoughby will return to television to present Dancing On Ice with Stephen Mulhern. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby is returning to Dancing on Ice alongside Stephen Mulhern.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Willoughby has been absent from screens since she left This Morning in October.

She will be joined by Mulhern, who is replacing Phillip Schofield following his departure from ITV earlier this year. It came after he admitted having an affair with a younger male former colleague on This Morning.

Schofield had presented the ice skating competition alongside Willoughby since 2006.

The new presenter pairing marks a reunion for Willoughby and Mulhern after they first worked together on Saturday morning children's show Ministry Of Mayhem 20 years ago.

Read more: Holly Willoughby to be offered 'big money' deal to return as Dancing On Ice co-host

Read more: Struggling Holly Willoughby 'at rock bottom' and 'really not good' two months on from ITV This Morning exit

Holly Willoughby. Picture: Alamy

Katie Rawcliffe, head of entertainment commissioning at ITV, said: "Holly and Stephen are two of our best loved presenters, so reuniting them 20 years after they first appeared on screen together to host Dancing On Ice marks the start of an exciting year for the show."

Mulhern briefly hosted alongside Willoughby in 2022 after Schofield tested positive for Covid.

Judges Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse are also returning to the show.

This year's line-up includes former world champion boxer Ricky Hatton, Coronation Street actress Claire Sweeney, singer Hannah Spearritt, West End star Amber Davies and Olympian Greg Rutherford.

Others competing will be TV personality Miles Nazaire, comedian and writer Lou Sanders, actor Ricky Norwood, radio presenter Adele Roberts, actor Ryan Thomas and Emmerdale's Roxy Shahidi.

Former Gogglebox star Stephen Lustig-Webb was due to feature but was forced to pull out after breaking his left ankle during ice skating training, with Olympian Eddie "The Eagle" Edwards taking his place.

Dancing On Ice returns in January.